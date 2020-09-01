https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/09/01/dem-sen-chris-murphy-reminds-donald-trump-that-kyle-rittenhouse-was-charged-with-murder-so-he-couldntve-acted-in-self-defense/

At a presser yesterday, Donald Trump had the gall to suggest that Kyle Rittenhouse may have acted in self-defense when he killed two rioters in Kenosha and that the video evidence supports that possibility.

Vox’s Aaron Rupar could barely contain his disgust:

Trump defends Kyle Rittenhouse, the 17-year-old supporter of his who is charged with murdering two protesters in Kenosha pic.twitter.com/KdfkdTPRVG — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 31, 2020

Sen. Chris Murphy is even more outraged than Rupar:

He was CHARGED WITH MURDER. https://t.co/uUIq4a3Qk6 — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) August 31, 2020

SAY IT LOUDER, CHRIS. MAYBE IF YOU SAY IT LOUDLY ENOUGH, PEOPLE WON’T REALIZE WHAT YOU’RE DOING.

HE’S NOT GONE TO TRIAL CHRISTOPHER OR SHOULD I JUST CALL YOU TOPHER, BC YOU SOUND LIKE A MORON — Heather Champion (@winningatmylife) September 1, 2020

Due process, Chris. How does it work?! — Guy Faux (@Faux_Guy_) August 31, 2020

Dude, you went to law school & you’re tweeting this crap as if you don’t know that everyone is presumably innocent until proven guilty. A person has to be *convicted* of a crime before they are guilty. A charge is NOT a conviction. Hence, responsibility to say *allegedly*.

Moron — WhigsnTwigs (@WhigsnTwigs) September 1, 2020

Yes. Charged. Trump said it looked like self defense. Because it looks like self defense. — Quarantined Kyle Style Podcast (@KStylePodcast) September 1, 2020

Yes and the charges appear politically motivated, based on the available information. The DA’s own charging docs and quoted witness statements are all consistent with self-defense in the state of Wisconsin. Just look at the video evidence. — Harold Stickeehans (@StickeeNotes) September 1, 2020

all good, all good, just watching a US Senator shouting on twitter about how a 17 year old kid charged with something means he’s obviously guilty this is a healthy functioning republic https://t.co/EFT4RYvD8j — PoliMath (@politicalmath) September 1, 2020

