At a presser yesterday, Donald Trump had the gall to suggest that Kyle Rittenhouse may have acted in self-defense when he killed two rioters in Kenosha and that the video evidence supports that possibility.

Vox’s Aaron Rupar could barely contain his disgust:

Sen. Chris Murphy is even more outraged than Rupar:

SAY IT LOUDER, CHRIS. MAYBE IF YOU SAY IT LOUDLY ENOUGH, PEOPLE WON’T REALIZE WHAT YOU’RE DOING.

