A top Democratic data analytics firm has confirmed National Pulse exclusive reporting, claiming it believes President Trump will win on election night but in the following days mail-in ballots will trickle in to reverse the victory in favor of Biden.

The admission, divulged by the company’s CEO Josh Mendelsohn in an interview with Axios, confirms predictions made by Brexit architect Nigel Farage and The National Pulse Editor-in-Chief Raheem Kassam on the outlet’s newly-launched TV show.

It also follows Hillary Clinton telling Biden “don’t concede,” irrespective of the election outcome.

‘A MIRAGE’

Hawkfish – a “data analytics agency founded by Michael Bloomberg to support Democratic candidates” per Axios, contends that President Trump will likely win an “incredible victory” with the Electoral College on election night.

However, Mendelsohn continues, “…when every legitimate vote is tallied and we get to that final day, which will be someday after Election Day, it will in fact show that what happened on election night was exactly that, a mirage. It looked like Donald Trump was in the lead and he fundamentally was not when every ballot gets counted.”

Axios reveals:

By the numbers: Under one of the group’s modeling scenarios, Trump could hold a projected lead of 408-130 electoral votes on election night, if only 15% of the vote by mail (VBM) ballots had been counted.

Once 75% of mail ballots were counted, perhaps four days later, the lead could flip to Biden’s favor. This particular modeling scenario portrays Biden as ultimately winning a massive victory, 334-204.



The scenario is eerily similar to Farage’s forewarning of how “dark art operatives in the Democrats” are intent on “abusing” mail-in ballots to secure a victory for Biden. Farage noted President Trump would “absolutely” win the Electoral College but warned of Democrats weaponizing mail-in ballots in the following days:

“On the day, he’ll win the vote. My worry, and you just touched on it, is this early mail-in voting. I’ve seen postal voting, the British equivalent of this, abused wholesale in the United Kingdom to the advantage of the left. The worst scenario of all is on the morning of the fourth of November, Trump looks like the winner, and then over the course of the next ten days, all these mail-in votes are counted and the result gets reversed.”

Kassam also highlighted the prospect in subsequent shows, noting how establishment mainstays like the Clintons, Podestas, and their mainstream media counterparts is “conspiring to reject the election results and throw this country into a kind of chaos that will make Portland look like a playpen.”

“Team Clinton is fighting a surreptitious grudge match against Donald Trump and they intend to assault the traditions of this nation to do so. AntiFa and their allies are closely on hand to help them and I’ll get into that in a second. […] No wonder they wanted the police neutered and defunded so quickly. They want lawlessness. They want carnage,” he continued.

The words of Hawkfish’s CEO serve as a testament to Kassam’s conviction that “Biden, Clinton, and the gang will march the Open Society Foundations “experts” in front of Congress one day after the election and refuse to accept the result. They’ll claim every victimhood status under the sun and they’ll lie, cheat, and steal to drag a process on beyond inauguration day.”

And The National Pulse has been highlighting a potential proxy – the Transition Integrity Project – to wage this democracy-subverting warfare.

THE TRANSITION INTEGRITY PROJECT.

The project presents itself as a bipartisan bulwark against President Trump refusing to concede the election should he lose; however, the effort is filled to the brim with establishment, anti-Trump figures like Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign Chair and Obama-era Counselor John Podesta, Never Trump Republican National Committee (RNC) Head Michael Steele, and acting chair of the Democratic National Committee (DNC) Donna Brazile who leaked presidential debate questions to Clinton in 2016.

The Transition Integrity Project is also in lockstep with establishment media figures and “people who had worked for big tech companies.”

Its founders have links to George Soros’s Open Society Foundation as well as the Berggruen Institute, a think tank linked to the Chinese Communist Party – a government that has similarly expressed a preference for Biden in the 2020 election.

Highlighted by The New York Times, the group notoriously held war games where Biden refused to concede the election, prompting states to threaten secession if President Trump assumed office:

“For their war game, they cast John Podesta, who was Hillary Clinton’s campaign chairman, in the role of Mr. Biden. They expected him, when the votes came in, to concede, just as Mrs. Clinton had. But Mr. Podesta, playing Mr. Biden, shocked the organizers by saying he felt his party wouldn’t let him concede. Alleging voter suppression, he persuaded the governors of Wisconsin and Michigan to send pro-Biden electors to the Electoral College. In that scenario, California, Oregon, and Washington then threatened to secede from the United States if Mr. Trump took office as planned. The House named Mr. Biden president; the Senate and White House stuck with Mr. Trump.”

The establishment knows what it has to lose if President Trump secures re-election, so they’re getting their troops – consultants, politicians, media outlets, RINO’s, the Chinese Communist Party, and Soros – in line.

