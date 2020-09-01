https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/democrat-operative-blows-whistle-reveals-massive-mail-voting-fraud-operation/

A Democrat operative who worked covertly in a massive voter fraud operation blew the whistle to New York Post reporter Jon Levine and revealed how Democrats will try to steal the 2020 election with their mail-in vote scheme.

The insider revealed how Democrats rig elections by paying homeless voters, taking advantage of elderly in nursing homes, fraudulently posing as registered voters, printing up phony ballots and actually removing real ballots from envelopes and replacing them with counterfeit ballots.

The Democrat-media complex is keeping Covid in the news cycle so they can push for mail-in ballots instead of voting in person for the 2020 election.

A Democrat insider, who spoke to Levine on the condition of anonymity, said “fraud is more the rule than the exception.”

TRENDING: Four Young Leftists Sentenced in Court After Hurling Chlorine Bomb at Police Officer, Nearly Killing Him and Detonating 7 Other Bombs

“This is a real thing,” the insider said. “And there is going to be a f–king war coming November 3rd over this stuff … If they knew how the sausage was made, they could fix it.”

The whistleblower is a Bernie Sanders supporter who has been working in a massive vote fraud operation for decades.

Via The New York Post:

[T]he political insider, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he fears prosecution, said fraud is more the rule than the exception. His dirty work has taken him through the weeds of municipal and federal elections in Paterson, Atlantic City, Camden, Newark, Hoboken and Hudson County and his fingerprints can be found in local legislative, mayoral and congressional races across the Garden State. Some of the biggest names and highest office holders in New Jersey have benefited from his tricks, according to campaign records The Post reviewed. “An election that is swayed by 500 votes, 1,000 votes — it can make a difference,” the tipster said. “It could be enough to flip states.” The whisteblower — whose identity, rap sheet and long history working as a consultant to various campaigns were confirmed by The Post — says he not only changed ballots himself over the years, but led teams of fraudsters and mentored at least 20 operatives in New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania — a critical 2020 swing state. Mail-in voting can be complicated — tough enough that 84,000 New Yorkers had their mailed votes thrown out in the June 23 Democratic presidential primary for incorrectly filling them out. But for political pros, they’re a piece of cake. In New Jersey, for example, it begins with a blank mail-in ballot delivered to a registered voter in a large envelope. Inside the packet is a return envelope, a “certificate of mail in voter” which the voter must sign, and the ballot itself.

The insider explained to Levine how he and his fellow operatives make phony mail-in ballots by running ballots through a copy machine.

There’s no watermark or stamp on the ballots, the insider said, but the return envelopes are impossible to recreate so they had to be collected — then his staff got to work tampering with the envelopes.

The operatives would knock on doors and collect completed ballots by convincing voters they would mail them on their behalf.

The operatives would then take the sealed envelopes and hold them over boiling water, “You have to steam it to loosen the glue,” said the insider.

They would remove the ballots then replace them with the counterfeit ballot and reseal the envelope.

The whistleblower told Jon Levine that sometimes postal employees are in on the scam!

The tipster said sometimes postal employees are in on the scam. “You have a postman who is a rabid anti-Trump guy and he’s working in Bedminster or some Republican stronghold … He can take those [filled-out] ballots, and knowing 95% are going to a Republican, he can just throw those in the garbage.” In some cases, mail carriers were members of his “work crew,” and would sift ballots from the mail and hand them over to the operative.

The Democrat operatives go into nursing homes and take advantage of the elderly.

The whistleblower told Levine that sometimes the nurse working inside of the elderly care facility is a paid operative and “help” the elderly with their absentee ballots and “literally fill it out for them.”

The operatives will also impersonate voters in states that do not require ID by targeting registered voters who usually skip presidential elections by using publicly available information.

“You fill out these index cards with that person’s name and district and you go around the city and say, ‘You’re going to be him, you’re going to be him,’” the insider said of how he dispatched his teams of dirty-tricksters. At the polling place, the fake voter would sign in, “get on line and … vote,” the insider said. The impostors would simply recreate the signature that already appears in the voter roll as best they could. In the rare instance that a real voter had already signed in and cast a ballot, the impersonator would just chalk it up to an innocent mistake and bolt.

The tipster said the ‘homeless’ vote is a ‘pool of reliable — buyable voters.’

With mail-in ballots, partisans from both parties hash out and count ballots at the local board of elections — debating which ballots make the cut and which need to be thrown out because of irregularities. The insider said any ballots offered up by him or his operation would come with a bent corner along the voter certificate — which contains the voter signature — so Democratic Board of Election counters would know the fix was in and not to object. “It doesn’t stay bent, but you can tell it’s been bent,” the tipster said. “Until the [certificate] is approved, the ballot doesn’t matter. They don’t get to see the ballot unless they approve the [certificate.]” “I invented bending corners,” the insider boasted, saying once the fixed ballots were mixed in with the normal ones, the bed was made. “Once a ballot is opened, it’s an anonymous ballot.”

This Democrat insider just revealed precisely why the entire Democrat-media apparatus is pushing for universal mail-in ballots and illegal ballot harvesting for the general election.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

