https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/dershowitz-flynn-appealscourt-justice/2020/09/01/id/984990

Retired Harvard law professor Alan Dershowitz on Tuesday decried a federal appeals court ruling that sent the case of former National Security Adviser Gen. Michael Flynn back before the judge who was a litigant in the appeal.

Speaking to Newsmax TV, Dershowitz was reacting to the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals ruling on Monday that U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan – appointed to the bench by President Bill Clinton – should hold a hearing on whether to grant a request by the U.S. Justice Department to drop charges of lying to the FBI by Flynn.

“This is not justice when a person has to be judged by somebody who has a stake in the outcome,” Dershowitz said on “Spicer & Co.”

The 82-year-old Dershowitz, who celebrated his birthday Tuesday, was incredulous that the appeals court, by an 8-2 vote in an unsigned opinion, sent the matter back before Sullivan, who was the one who brought the issue to the full court.

“He’s a litigant in this case,” a flabbergasted Dershowitz said. “He’s the one who brought it to the United States Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit. He has a stake in the outcome of this case. I’ll tell you, I’ve been practicing law for 55 years, I’ve never seen a situation where a judge is both a litigant in the case and a judge in the case.

“They made the wrong decision when they sent it back to Judge Sullivan. They should have sent it to an unbiased, objective judge. The judge has his own lawyer in this case. The judge has asked for amicus briefs to come in and support him. Everybody is trying to suck up to this judge and do what he wants to do because they have future cases in front of him.”

Dershowitz said he believes Sullivan holding the hearing violates the rules of judicial conduct as well as rules of ethical conduct by the bar.

“You can’t wear two hats,” Dershowitz added. “You can’t be a prosecutor in robes, which is what Judge Sullivan has become.”

Flynn, a retired three-star Army general, pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about conversations he had with then-Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak between the 2016 presidential election and the time the Trump administration took office.

Flynn was ensnared in the FBI’s counterintelligence investigation – which became a probe by special prosecutor Robert Mueller – into whether the Trump campaign conspired with Russian government officials to influence the 2016 election.

He pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI in December 2017 but sought to withdraw his plea in January. The Department of Justice filed a motion in May to dismiss the case saying the questioning of Flynn in the case was “unjustified. However, Sullivan, refused to accept the motion. Flynn’s lawyers appealed to the Court of Appeals and won a ruling by a three-judge panel that Sullivan had to dismiss the charges.

Sullivan appealed that decision to full Court of Appeals, resulting in Monday’s decision.

Important: See Newsmax TV now carried in 70 million cable homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, or Find More Cable Systems – Click Here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

