Dinesh D’Souza’s new movie “Trump Card” will be available through on demand and DVD starting October 9, and given how much we enjoyed the trailer (available through this link) we can hardly wait to see the full length film.

Originally the movie was set for an August 7th movie theatre release, but with many theatres still closed at that time the release was postponed. The October 9th on demand release (Dinesh’s personal “October surprise” for the Democrats) looks like the best way to see the movie as of now. You can sign up for email updates on the movie and its release through this link.

“Trump Card” is based Dinesh D’Souza’s book United States of Socialism, which makes a well-founded argument that the socialism advanced today by the likes of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Bernie Sanders, Ilhan Omar, and Elizabeth Warren is very different from the socialism of Lenin, Mao, and Castro. Modern-day socialism is “identity socialism,” a marriage between classic socialism and identity politics.

We particularly like the fact that in the book and movie Dinesh has no hesitation in naming those politicians who are currently leading the Democrats’ sharp leftward turn. Obvious among them are Bernie Sanders, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Bill de Blasio, Ilhan Omar, and Elizabeth Warren, among such lesser lights as Beto O’Rourke and Pete Buttigieg.

Dinesh argues that today’s socialists claim to model themselves on the “socialism that works” in Scandinavian countries like Norway and Sweden. In reality, socialism abandoned the working class and found new recruits by drawing on the resentments of race, gender, and sexual orientation.

James Kirby Martin observed in his review of United States of Socialism for the New York Journal of Books, D’Souza makes the argument (proves we would argue) that the Democrat Party’s newfound socialism depends on support from mainstream media pundits, Hollywood activists, and left wing academics who continuously preach the message of unfairness and inequality. Their persistent rhetoric scorns free market, entrepreneurial capitalism while happily endorsing theoretical legislative proposals that they claim will assure universal happiness through evenly distributed income for all.

As Dinesh explained in United States of Socialism and shows through the compelling video and storytelling of “Trump Card”:

Today we are living with an identity socialism that seeks not only an economic upheaval but also a cultural upheaval. Its goal is forced cultural conformity: “Here’s our make-believe world that we are going to make you believe is real.” They want to bludgeon us into accepting their imagined community in which good is evil and evil is good, in which deviancy of every kind is normal and normal behavior and feelings are rendered pathological, in which aliens are the true Americans and native-born citizens feel like aliens, an upside-down society where walruses can talk and pigs have wings.

And the book and movie offer an Einstein-level unified theory of why the Left has such a venomous hatred of Donald Trump:

For identity socialism there are not merely two opposing categories – the rich and the poor – but several: whites against minorities, men against women, heterosexuals against homosexuals and transsexuals and natives against immigrants. Whites, men, heterosexuals and the native-born are all bad, but nothing is worse than the combination of these four attributes. . . . The symbol of this evil – the totem himself – is of course Donald Trump.

United States of Socialism and “Trump Card” explain how the Left uses the Venezuelan formula, decisively refutes this new face of socialism, chillingly documents the full range of the Left’s gangster tendencies, and provocatively exposes the tactics of the socialist Left.

“Trump Card” is a long overdue expose of the socialism, corruption, and gangsterism that now define the Democratic Party. Whether it is the creeping socialism of Joe Biden or the overt socialism of Bernie Sanders, the film reveals what is unique about modern socialism, who is behind it, why it’s evil and how we can work together with President Trump to stop it.

We urge CHQ readers and friends to watch the “Trump Card” trailer available through this link, sign up for email updates on the movie and its release through this link and mark your calendar for October 9 to watch “Trump Card” when it becomes available through on demand TV distribution.

