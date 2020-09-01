https://www.foxnews.com/us/philadelphia-mayor-apologizes-after-photo-shows-dining-indoors-maryland
About The Author
Related Posts
DNC Clown Show: American Traitor John Kerry, Who’s Never Met a Communist Tyrant He Hasn’t Sucked Up To, Accuses President Trump of Writing ‘Love Letters to Dictators’
August 19, 2020
Republican Congressman Jim Banks Introduces Legislation to Strip Convicted Rioters of Federal Welfare Benefits
August 30, 2020
Shock: Democrat State Lawmaker in Tennessee Speaks Out Against Democrat Riots/Violence: ‘What Kind of People Have We Become?’
August 30, 2020
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Pets
Fishing
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy