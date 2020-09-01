https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/09/01/everyones-favorite-wapo-opinion-columnist-stirs-the-race-war-pot-and-accuses-donald-trump-of-defending-white-violence/

Now that polling has started to look bad for the Democrats, they’ve had to shift the narrative surrounding left-wing violence in American cities. But that’s a big job, and they can’t do it by themselves.

Fortunately, they’ve got media firefighters in their corner to help them with some of the heaviest lifting:

I think some talking points have been issued. pic.twitter.com/XAaDckc7ki — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) September 1, 2020

You didn’t honestly think that the Washington Post wouldn’t get in on that action, did you?

Opinion: Trump goes all in, defends White violence https://t.co/AA6NzrU3id — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) September 1, 2020

Because suggesting that Kyle Rittenhouse may very well have acted in self-defense based on video evidence is ackshually defending white violence.

Who is actually stoking a race war here? https://t.co/iRuz5g7q7L — David Marcus (@BlueBoxDave) September 1, 2020

We’ll give you three guesses, but you’ll only need one.

The Biden team might have to declare Trump’s news conference an “in kind” donation to Biden. Just hours after Democratic nominee Joe Biden dared Trump to condemn all violence — including White violence — Trump defended the White militia https://t.co/qcvu19oLZH — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) September 1, 2020

In other words, Trump confirmed everything Biden had accused him of — fomenting violence, egging on white supremacists, seeking advantage by stoking White fear and encouraging police abuse. https://t.co/qcvu19oLZH — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) September 1, 2020

Trump seems to have gotten it into his head that the way to win over women, college-educated Whites and suburbanites is to sound like George Wallace. https://t.co/qcvu19oLZH — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) September 1, 2020

She always comes through. She’s reliable like that.

Jen Rubin. LOL. — Sonny Masterson (@sunmaster14) September 1, 2020

LMAOOOOO Rubin is nothing if not predictable — 𝐃𝐚𝐧 𝐆𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐰𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐫 (@dgoldwas) September 1, 2020

So she’s got that going for her.

This is so dumb. — Mostly Peaceful Rob from Jersey (@Robsgymnasium) September 1, 2020

Are you people serious? — Agent Mouse 🐭 (@creepymouse) September 1, 2020

There’s an opinion piece that’s sure to help the conversation. — Unsolicited Advice 💚 (@UnaskedAdvisor) September 1, 2020

If it continues to stir the pot of racial animus and feed a liberal narrative, then it’s helpful.

Rubin swinging for the fence. And another strikeout at the plate…. But she is doing really in the areas of conformation bias and race baiting — Bill Rodgers (@brodgers01) September 1, 2020

***

