https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/fbi-warns-chicago-area-police-street-gang-signed-pact-shoot-sight-cop-pulls-weapon-anyone-public-video/

The FBI warned Chicago police recently that street gangs, including the Latin Kings and Vice Lords, are filming police and several street gangs have signed a pact to ‘shoot on-sight any cop that has a weapon drawn on any subject in public.’

The warning was sent out by the FBI to Chicago police this week.

Local ABC-7 reported:

[embedded content]

TRENDING: HUGE! President Trump: Leftist Leaders “In the Dark Shadows” are Running the Riots and Chaos — Violent Leftists Were Flown in to Disrupt RNC (VIDEO)

FOX News reported:

The Chicago Police Department has confirmed to Fox News the existence of an intelligence alert reportedly sent out by the FBI warning area law enforcement of a pact among street gangs “to ‘shoot on-sight any cop that has a weapon drawn on any subject in public’.” The “Potential Activity Alert” from FBI officials was sent out Aug. 26, according to ABC7, which says it has obtained a copy of it. “We have been made aware of this threat by a law enforcement partner,” a Chicago police spokesperson told Fox News on Tuesday. “The Chicago Police Department takes all threats against officer safety seriously and we will take all necessary measures to safeguard our officers.” The alert — which mentions around 36 gangs, including the Latin Kings and Vice Lords — says “members of these gang factions have been actively searching for, and filming, police officers in performance of their official duties,” ABC7 says. “The purpose of which is to catch on film an officer drawing his/her weapon on any subject and the subsequent ‘shoot on-site’ of said officer, in order to garner national media attention,” it added, according to the station.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

