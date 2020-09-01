https://www.wnd.com/2020/09/federal-investigators-probe-people-pay-rioters/

The Department of Justice is not just filing charges against those who foment riots in America’s cities, its investigators are looking into those who pay for those rioters to travel around the country and create violence.

That’s according to Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf, who told Fox News’ Tucker Carlson during an interview that the feds are “targeting and investigating the head of these organizations, the individuals that are paying for these individuals to move across the country.”

“This president is committed to holding individuals accountable,” he said.

See the interview:

[embedded content]

He explained that the federal government has been “at this for some time.”

Hundreds of arrests have been made where riots have occurred, about 100 in Portland, Oregon, where violence has gone on for months, and more recently about 175 arrests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, where rioting erupted for several nights in a row.

He pointed out there, some 100 of those arrested were from out of town, meaning that it appears there are teams of those who participate in riots who travel around the country and create mayhem.

Wolf said he has discussed that issue with Attorney General William Barr, and already the DOJ has charged dozens and dozens with federal crimes for their rioting.

A report from Just the News noted that he explained some people “who have played a part in Portland’s four months of rioting have moved on to other parts of the country to export the violence.”

They’ve appeared, already, in Washington, D.C., Sacramento, California, “and elsewhere,” he said.

“They are organized,” he said.

But the work is being coordinated.

“We are making sure that the investigations that we are involved in, we are getting that information over to the FBI, to those criminal investigators that are doing their job,” he explained to Carlson.

Already, several members of Congress, including Rep. Ken Buck of Colorado and Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky, have been putting pressure on the Justice Department to trace the money – and riot organizers – who are facilitating actions across the nation.

