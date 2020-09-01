https://nbc-2.com/news/state/2020/08/31/florida-governor-we-will-never-do-any-of-these-lockdowns-again/

THE VILLAGES, Fla. – In a news conference Monday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said he will address reopening nightclubs and pubs eventually.

He called it the last piece of the puzzle, admitting he and his team understand what they need to do.

In the spring, Governor DeSantis issued a stay-at-home order which asked Floridians to limit their movement, unless they needed to go to work at an essential business or make a trip to the grocery store or pharmacy. Many shops, boutiques, and hair and nail salons shut down, and restaurants were only allowed to serve take-out. Through planned phases, the state’s economy has gradually been able to ramp back up.

Bars and nightclubs reopened early in the summer, but after many reports across the state of irresponsible activity and ignored state guidelines, the Department of Business and Professional Regulation shut them back down at the end of July.

Places like Celsius nightclub in downtown Fort Myers have been temporarily closed. Owner Kip Notbohm said he thinks it’s time to let people open their doors again.

“We reopened for two weeks in June, I believe right after Memorial Day and then they shut us right back down,” Notbohm said. “Hopefully the governor will see to it that we open the rest of the economy, the bars.”

Notbohm also owns Cowboy Up Saloon. He was able to get a food license for the pub and open back up at 50% capacity.

But others like Ollie’s Pub in Cape Coral are still working to get a food license.

Owner Sean Dunnagin has only been able to sell vinyl records since June.

“I will believe the governor when I see action, not before,” Dunnagin said.

Governor DeSantis did not confirm when the state would be reopening the bars and nightclubs, or under what conditions, just that his team will “address it and move with it.”

“We will never do any of these lockdowns again,” the governor said. He brought up Peru, claiming the country has been in lockdown with military enforcement since March, adding how its has the highest per capita COVID-19 fatality rate in the world.

Data released from Johns Hopkins University confirms Peru passed Belgium as the deadliest coronavirus hot spot.

Governor DeSantis is happy with the positive trends Florida has seen over the last couple of weeks, with a decrease in coronavirus cases. Monday, Florida reported the lowest number of new COVID-19 cases since mid-June.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

