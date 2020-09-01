https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/florida-nursing-homes-ban-elderly/2020/09/01/id/984972

Florida will lift a ban on nursing home visits that has been in place for six months due to the coronavirus pandemic, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Tuesday, The Hill reported.

He said the decision was made after considering recommendations from a nursing home task force and took into consideration the difficult choice between the risks of visitation and “the certain harm of prolonged isolation.”

The lifting of the ban also follows building pressure from families to be able to visit nursing homes and other senior centers.

DeSantis explained there will be several rules concerning the lifting of the ban, including visits must be by appointment only and minors will not be allowed, Fox-13 News reported.

In addition, visitors must wear PPE, have their temperatures checked and pass through a screening, which will include questions regarding if they have attended crowded events recently.

Nursing home residents will be permitted to have five visitors on their list, but only two will be allowed to visit at a time.

Each facility will be allowed to have visitors only if there have been no coronavirus cases for the past 14 days, including both patients and staff members.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

