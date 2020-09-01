https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/vanessa-guillen-murder-fort-hood-scott-efflandt/2020/09/01/id/984986

Maj. Gen. Scott Efflandt, the commander of the U.S. Army post where Spc. Vanessa Guillen was murdered after complaining she had been sexually harassed at the base, has been removed from his post, reports KWTX.

Additionally, Gen. John Murray, one of the Army’s senior leaders, will lead an investigation into the chain of command for its handling of Guillen’s murder.

“This previously scheduled change in leadership will enable continuity of command as III Corps returns from its role leading the Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve,” the Army said in a press release.

Guillen was bludgeoned to death with a hammer in an armory room where she worked in Killeen, Texas, at Fort Hood. The suspect, Spc. Aaron David Robinson, committed suicide days after police in Killeen confronted him, according to U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command (CID).

Guillen family attorney Natalie Khawam said Robinson’s girlfriend, Cecily Anne Aguilar, chopped up Guillen’s body after attempting to set it on fire.

Maj. Gen. John B. Richardson IV will replace Efflandt on Wednesday.

“Maj. Gen. Scott Efflandt will continue to serve as the deputy commanding general for support and will remain at Fort Hood to assist with the reintegration of III Corps as they return from their mission supporting Operation Inherent Resolve,” the Army said.

Fort Hood has come under scrutiny after at least 15 soldiers have died or disappeared.

