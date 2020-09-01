https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/friend-of-aaron-jay-danielson-speaks-out/

Posted by Kane on September 1, 2020 10:31 pm

Best friend and business partner of victim Aaron Jay Danielson

“But what I think they wanted,” an eyewitness said. “They’d rather have a black man dead in the street. They didn’t get what they wanted, but it’s pretty damn close and it’s sickening. The first thing you saw when the social media went on fire with their reports, was a black man shot by a Trump supporter at a rally. So before there was even any verifying of facts, they run with this narrative. They wanted so bad for that to be the case.”

Shorter highlight from twitter…

Here’s the face of the killer…

Victim Aaron Danielson aka ‘Jay Bishop’

