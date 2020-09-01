https://www.theblaze.com/new-era-escalating-violent-riots

Over the years, Glenn Beck has issued warning after warning about coming situations that eventually came true: unrest in Europe that would spread to America, the formation of a caliphate in the Middle East, the Fed’s growing and dangerous powers, a repeat of the 1960s violence, the Bubba Effect, and more.

Now, after another weekend of violence, chaos, and political divide, Glenn has another warning: a new era is here. We’ve crossed the threshold God placed before us. We’ve passed all the exits, and there’s no bridge ahead. As Judeo-Christian principles continue to face attack after attack, we must double our efforts to slow down the spread of this evil.

“What I’m here to do is to sound the trumpet. To warn you of what is just over the horizon, that no one else will tell you. […] You know things aren’t OK. They aren’t normal. Many of us have this feeling that we’re headed towards something — something not good. It’s natural with something as precious as freedom and liberty. There’s a high price tag on that. And when you actually possess it, it makes sense that there would be some sort of warning or alarm bell on it, that would go off, when our rights are being stolen,” Glenn stated.

“If you felt any of these things, I want you to know this: One, you’re right, it’s not your imagination. Whether you’re on the left or right, it’s not your imagination. Something is very wrong. Two, you’re not alone. You are not the only one feeling this. And, three, this is the difficult beginning of a new era. It’s not the end of the world, but it is a new era,” he added.

“For many years, I have told you about the warning signs and pointed out the exits along the way. But if you look back in your rearview mirror, you’re going to see something falling behind the horizon. That’s the last exit. That’s the bridge that is out. That is the threshold. The twilight of the common era,” he said. “I hope to God I’m wrong. And there’s a good chance that I am. But, I believe that we are now squarely in the days the Bible foretold. I told you there would come a time when we passed all the exits. And we’re there. We need to fight to slow down the chaos. We need to do everything we can to slow chaos down.”

