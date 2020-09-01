https://pjmedia.com/election/victoria-taft/2020/09/01/gop-issues-a-powerful-response-to-bidens-political-switch-on-the-riots-n875785

That spidey-sense making your neck hairs tingle is easily explained. You’ve got a simple case of political whiplash brought on by Democrats completely changing their position on riots by violent antifa and Black Lives Matter, Incorporated™ looters, rioters, and arsonists.

Democrats have supported rioters, giving them political cover by calling their destruction “peaceful” and those who oppose them as some sort of racist or fascist.

Kamala for the People: Rioters, Murderers and Perverts

Members of Joe Biden’s election team and vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris, have either personally donated or directed people to websites to bail out their pet “peaceful protesters” who somehow ended up in jail for “peacefully protesting.”

If you’re able to, chip in now to the @MNFreedomFund to help post bail for those protesting on the ground in Minnesota. https://t.co/t8LXowKIbw — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) June 1, 2020

Harris helped bail out three particularly bad actors. The Daily Caller reports that those “peaceful protesters” included two perverts and a killer.

Court records investigated by Fox9 showed that MFF bailed out Christopher Boswell, a twice convicted sex offender, Jaleel Stallings, a suspect who allegedly shot at police, and Darnika Floyd, a woman who has been accused of killing her friend

Pelosi Gives Cover to Riots Claiming It’s Trump Who’s the ‘Enemy of the People’

Nancy Pelosi has called President Trump an “enemy of the people” and other incendiary epithets.

Furthermore, congressional reps like Ayanna Pressley, D, Mass and Maxine Waters, D, CA called for more riots and “unrest.” Waters literally encouraged people to confront Trump supporters. Mission Accomplished.

Jerry Nadler’s Belief That Antifa Are Mythical Creatures

Democrats like Jerry Nadler, the House Judiciary Committee Chairman, still pretends antifa and its violence doesn’t exist. Like in Kenosha, Portland, Seattle, and DC.

Nadler thinks this destruction is all in your head.

Trump in Kenosha pic.twitter.com/MyK07qPnX5 — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) September 1, 2020

CNN Calls Kenosha Riots ‘Mostly Peaceful’

And a compliant Democrat-friendly media call this “peaceful protesting.”

Democrats call murderous rioters and looters “peaceful protesters” pic.twitter.com/PmM7uPqz44 — Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) August 28, 2020

But now they’ve flipped and blame President Trump. The New York Times ignores what’s in front of them and instead blames “right wing” groups for fomenting violence causing antifa and BLM rioters to cower in fear … or something.

As right-wing groups increasingly move to confront protesters in U.S. cities, demonstrators are assessing how to keep themselves safe

As right-wing groups increasingly move to confront protesters in U.S. cities, demonstrators are assessing how to keep themselves safe https://t.co/g8jeTXjtTG — The New York Times (@nytimes) September 1, 2020

What planet are they on?

It’s completely dishonest.

Here’s a gleeful Kamala Harris predicting to late show host Stephen Colbert that the riots will not end before or after election day and they should not.

They’re not going to stop. They’re not going to stop. This is a movement, I’m telling you. They’re not gonna stop. And everyone beware because they’re not gonna stop. They’re not gonna stop before election day and they’re not going to stop after election day. And everyone should take note of that. They’re not gonna let up and they should not.

But, now since the polls have shown that the riots are working against the Democrats, Harris and Biden have stopped encouraging protest-riots and mob violence and now renounce them. They said so just now on Twitter.

Harris: I join Joe Biden in condemning this violence. This can not—and must not—be who we are. Americans deserve a president who will heal our country and bring people together—not fan the flames of hate and division.

Biden: The deadly violence we saw overnight in Portland is unacceptable. Shooting in the streets of a great American city is unacceptable. I condemn violence of every kind by anyone, whether on the left or the right. And I challenge Donald Trump to do the same.

Oops, there’s that neck twinge again.

I join @JoeBiden in condemning this violence. This can not—and must not—be who we are. Americans deserve a president who will heal our country and bring people together—not fan the flames of hate and division. https://t.co/21h00uFFR7 — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 30, 2020

But the GOP has issued a rebuttal to the attempted gaslighting of Americans about the riots. The video in the tweet below shows you examples of Democrats “fanning the flames” of mob violence. It juxtaposes actual comments against video of fire-bombed buildings and urges voters to put “extinguish the fire” with their vote in November.

Democrats are fanning the flames of these riots. We need to #StoptheMadness. Vote for @realDonaldTrump and Republicans on November 3, 2020. pic.twitter.com/hsu7CJOeXh — GOP (@GOP) September 1, 2020

Democrats like Kamala Harris and Joe Biden have made no qualms saying that if you elect them the riots will stop.

Trump’s now turning that threat around to say only the people can put out the flames in November.

Someone’s going to have to do it.

