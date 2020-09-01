https://www.dailywire.com/news/haworth-trump-should-not-fall-for-the-democrats-jacob-blake-trap

When Jacob Blake was shot by a police officer in Kenosha, Wisconsin, the recognizable pattern of racially-motivated politicization began. Because Jacob Blake is a black man, and was shot by a police officer — specifically, a white police officer — the Democrats immediately declared that this was the result of systemic racism for which they are the only cure. Speaking soon after Blake’s shooting, Joe Biden stated that “What I saw in that video makes me sick,” and “Once again, a Black man — Blake – has been shot by the police in broad daylight with the whole world watching.”

Later that week, Blake’s father spoke about an hour long conversation he had with Joe Biden and running mate Kamala Harris, describing the experience “like I was speaking to my uncle and one of my sisters.” When asked by CNN’s Anderson Cooper if he wanted to speak with President Trump, Blake said, “It is too late. He should have called four days ago. It is too late now.”