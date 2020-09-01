https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/09/01/heres-the-pre-warning-democratic-data-firm-says-it-might-appear-as-though-president-trump-is-winning-big-on-election-night/
About The Author
Related Posts
In the same press conference, Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler says he'll 'reach across any aisles' and that Trump 'needs to be stopped'
August 30, 2020
'It took him 73 days to come to this realization': Kayleigh McEnany lays out timeline of Mayor Ted Wheeler's unwitting epiphany about feds/Portland rioting and OUCH
August 10, 2020
Ted Cruz has two words for Chuck Schumer and Bill de Blasio after their 'sudden U-turn' on opening schools
August 8, 2020
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Pets
Fishing
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy