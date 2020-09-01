https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/nra-irs-congress-democrats/2020/09/01/id/984989

Democrats on the House Ways and Means Committee asked the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) to review the tax-exempt status of the National Rifle Association (NRA) and NRA Foundation, according to a statement.

Reps. Jimmy Gomez, D-Calif., and Brad Schneider, D-Ill. led the charge for the review by sending a letter to IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig. That came after the New York attorney general filed a lawsuit looking to disband the pro-gun organization last month.

New York Attorney General Letitia James’s (D) civil suit claims the NRA broke state laws for nonprofit organizations, by rerouting millions of dollars away from its charitable goals.

“The lawsuit filed by the New York Attorney General outlined a pattern of egregious self-dealing by directors or members in control of the organizations, looting corporate assets solely for personal benefit, and using vendors and contractors to hide improper use of funds or conflicts of interest,” the members wrote on Tuesday.

Specifically, the Ways and Means Committee wants the IRS to reconsider the NRA and NRA Foundation’s federal tax-exempt status.

“Tax-exempt organizations must adhere to strict, specific requirements to retain their exemption from federal tax — and no tax-exempt organization is above the law,” the members wrote.

The committee members said their request is not politically-driven but geared toward principles that tax-exempt groups follow the proper rules.

“Tax-exempt organizations are sewn into the fabric of American society and play a critical role in improving the lives of millions of Americans. We must ensure the American people can trust that our tax laws are properly enforced. When there are instances of abuse, it is incumbent on the Executive Branch and Congress to investigate and act,” they wrote.

