President Trump joined Laura Ingraham last night for a lengthy interview. Part One was aired on Monday night.

During the interview President Trump warned about the leaders of the far left chaos in the streets of America who are “hiding in the dark shadows.”

This makes sense. At most every Antifa-BLM riot these days roles are decided, leaders are chosen, fake medics are given gear and their attacks are highly coordinated.

President Trump even described black block rioters flying into Washington DC to disrupt the RNC and cause mayhem in the streets — which they did.

Senator Rand Paul claimed the rioters were being paid after he and his wife were attacked leaving the RNC.

Attorney General Bill Barr said on Monday that “highly organized operators” were behind the riots in several US cities.

Here is the transcript.

Laura Ingraham: Who do you think is pulling Biden’s strings? Is it former Obama officials? President Trump: People you’ve never heard of. People who are in the dark shadows. Laura Ingraham: Now what does that mean. That sounds like a conspiracy theory, dark shadows? President Trump: No, they’re people that you haven’t heard of. They’re people on the streets. They’re people that are controlling the streets. We had someone get on a plane from a certain city this weekend. And in the plane it was almost completely loaded with thugs wearing these dark uniforms, black uniforms, with gear and this and that. They’re on a plane. Laura Ingraham: Where was this? President Trump: I’ll tell you sometime. It’s under investigation right now. And they came from a certain city and this person was coming to the Republican National Convention. And there were like seven people on the plane like this person. And then a lot of people were on the plane to do big damage. Laura Ingraham: Coming to Washington? President Trump: Yeah, this is all happening. Laura Ingraham: But the money is coming from some where? President Trump: The money is coming from some very stupid rich people who have no idea if the thing ever succeeded, which it won’t. They will be thrown to the wolves.

Trump suggests there was some sort of thwarted terror plot against the RNC involving “thugs” in a plane, but refuses to divulge details pic.twitter.com/PQdQLcNSr4 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 1, 2020

