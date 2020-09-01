https://www.rushlimbaugh.com/daily/2020/09/01/hypocrite-democrats-cuomo-and-kenney-flout-their-own-covid-rules/

RUSH: I I don’t have the pictures here. I could have printed them out and put them on the Dittocam. I gotta go easy on that.

Besides, as a highly trained broadcast specialist, I can paint a picture as effectively as you can look at one. In fact, that is my job, man. And I today saw a photo of the son of Mario “The Pious” walking his dog while not wearing a mask.

That would be Andrew Cuomo. Out there walking his dog, no mask.

The mayor of Philadelphia was photographed while eating in a restaurant. You might say, “So what?” Well, he has banned indoor dining in Philadelphia. But there he was eating inside in a Philadelphia restaurant — and I’m sorry, my friends, they’re following the science.

Isn’t that their fallback? Isn’t what they always say is that they are following the science?

