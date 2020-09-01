https://thehill.com/homenews/media/514707-ilhan-omar-calls-on-joy-reid-to-apologize-over-comments-called-islamophobic

Rep. Ilhan OmarIlhan OmarTrump attacks Biden hard in White House address accepting GOP nomination LeBron James voices support for Bucks NBA boycott: ‘We demand change’ Bipartisan lawmakers introduce resolution condemning QAnon conspiracy theory MORE (D-Minn.) called on MSNBC anchor Joy Reid to apologize Tuesday over remarks the night before that compared the actions of President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump compares police who use force to golfers who ‘choke’ Pence told to be on standby to assume powers during Trump’s abrupt Walter Reed visit: book Top Senate Democrat requests German ambassador nomination pulled over past inflammatory comments MORE and his allies to “the way Muslims act” when “radicalizing” supporters.

“Honestly, this kinda of casual Islamophobia is hurtful and dangerous,” Omar, one of the first Muslim women elected to Congress, tweeted Tuesday. “We deserve better and an apology for the painful moment for so many Muslims around our country should be forthcoming.”

Omar’s call came after other groups had also urged Reid to apologize over the remarks on Monday’s “The ReidOut.”

“Leaders, let’s say in the Muslim world, talk a lot of violent talk and encourage their supporters to commit violence. … We in the U.S. media describe that as radicalizing people,” Reid said during the segment. “That’s the way we talk about how Muslims act.”

“When you see what Donald Trump is doing, is that any different from what we describe as radicalizing people?” she asked.

A spokesperson for MSNBC did not immediately return a request for comment from The Hill on Omar’s call for an apology.

The civil rights organization Muslim Advocates was among the groups criticizing the remarks and calling for an apology.

“Joy Reid must apologize on air tonight for spreading the false, dangerous myth that Muslims are inherently radical and violent,” Madihha Ahussain, the special counsel for anti-Muslim bigotry at Muslim Advocates, said in a statement posted on the group’s website. “MSNBC also needs to take action to ensure anti-Muslim bigotry has no place on its network.”

Reid was moved in July to the network’s coveted 7 p.m. time slot following the resignation of Chris Matthews, the former host of MSNBC’s “Hardball.”

