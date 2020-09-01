https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/uae-peace-deal-alliance/2020/09/01/id/985002

A trilateral alliance between the U.S., UAE and Israel on regional security could be in the works after an Israeli delegation flew to the United Arab Emirates on Monday night to cement a historic “normalization” deal with Trump adviser Jared Kushner in tow, reports Axios.

The commercial flight was the first to the influential Gulf monarchy, which agreed to normalize relations in August. The pact is the first such accommodation between an Arab country and Israel in more than 20 years and was forged largely through shared fears of Iran.

Israel and the UAE on Tuesday agreed on cooperation in financial services and discussed scientific, trade and cultural cooperation on the visit. Israeli officials hope the trip will produce a Sept. 18 date for a signing ceremony in Washington, D.C., between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan.

“That’s what peace for peace looks like,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tweeted.

The Emirati decision has angered some Palestinian leaders who believe the deal further erodes their struggle for an independent state.

Kushner at a press conference said they should “not be stuck in the past.”

“They have to come to the table. Peace will be ready for them, an opportunity will be ready for them as soon as they are ready to embrace it,” he said.

Information from Reuters was used in this report.

