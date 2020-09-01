https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/09/01/janice-dean-busts-hypocrite-andrew-cuomo-for-not-wearing-a-mask-while-out-and-about-in-nyc/
SHOT. . .
WEAR A MASK:
Wear a mask. Stop the spread. Protect yourself.
— Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) August 31, 2020
CHASER. . .
Of course, the rules don’t apply to him:
Found this picture of someone without a mask on the internet today. https://t.co/NlmjKCY9kC pic.twitter.com/mWubulugQB
— Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) August 31, 2020
He IS so full of s*it:
Dang, it’s almost as if he’s full of sh*t
— Kat Timpf (@KatTimpf) September 1, 2020
A “special” hypocrite:
Well, isn’t he special?https://t.co/KOSpVfuO6P
— Adam Baldwin (@AdamBaldwin) September 1, 2020
***
Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.