Jim Bognet, the Pennsylvania eighth congressional district Republican candidate, charged in a statement on Tuesday that Rep. Matt Cartwright (D-PA) needs to condemn Sen. Kamala Harris’ (D-CA) bailout of rioters.

A Fox News report in August found that Minnesota nonprofit, the Minnesota Freedom Fund (MFF), bailed out defendants that were charged with murder, violent felonies, and sex crimes.

The MFF bailed out many defendants accused of heinous crimes, including:

Darnika Floyd was charged with second-degree murder for stabbing a friend to death. MFF spent $100,000 to bail out Floyd.

Christopher Boswell, a twice-convicted rapist, is charged with kidnapping, assault, and sexual assault. MFF spent $350,000 in cash to release Boswell.

Jaleel Stallings was accused of shooting at a SWAT team during the riots in May. Police recovered a modified pistol that looks like an AK-47. The Minnesota Freedom Fund spent $75,000 to release Stallings.

Harris, the Democrat vice presidential nominee, urged her Twitter followers in June to donate to the MFF to help post bail for those “protesting on the ground in Minnesota”:

If you’re able to, chip in now to the @MNFreedomFund to help post bail for those protesting on the ground in Minnesota. https://t.co/t8LXowKIbw — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) June 1, 2020

Bognet, a former Donald Trump administration staffer, said that Cartwright needs to condemn Harris’ actions and apologize for refusing to admonish the Democrat Party’s encouragement of violence. He said:

For three months Democrats and their allies in the mainstream media fanned the flames of anarchy, chaos, and disrespect for law enforcement. Now we learn that Kamala Harris helped raise money to bail out rioters, including a man who attempted to kill police, another man twice convicted of rape with pending charges of kidnapping and sexual assault, and a woman charged with murder.

As rioters and looters have ravaged many major American cities, Cartwright said in June that he would “absolutely” be open to defunding local Pennsylvania police departments.

“I call on Matt Cartwright to condemn Harris’s irresponsible actions and to apologize to his constituents for being silent as his party encouraged the violence and mayhem engulfing our country,” Bognet added.

Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.

