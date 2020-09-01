https://www.westernjournal.com/joe-biden-gets-ruthlessly-heckled-rare-public-appearance/

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden was heckled during a rare public appearance Monday as he delivered pizzas to firefighters in Pittsburgh.

“Hey, Joe! You finally got out of the basement!” the man said.

“Hey, Joe! Trump would have given us steak!”

Tyler Pager of Bloomberg News reported that the heckler was waving a Trump flag and was standing on a truck parked across the street.

Biden was being heckled by a Trump supporter as he arrived to deliver pizzas. The man was waving a Trump flag as he stood on top of a truck. Biden’s response to him: “Don’t jump.” pic.twitter.com/yWIOIJ6IPB — Tyler Pager (@tylerpager) August 31, 2020

The Trump supporter also said that Biden had abandoned Pennsylvania and wouldn’t win the state in November, according to Bloomberg.

The man pointed to the Democratic nominee’s conflicting statements on fossil fuels, saying, “You’re for fracking now? You were against fracking!”

Biden — who was making his first campaign trip since the Democratic National Convention — removed his mask and yelled back, “Don’t jump!”

The former vice president was delivering pizzas to a local firefighters union in a campaign event when the incident occurred; the International Association of Fire Fighters endorsed Biden early during the primaries.

Biden is stopping to deliver pizza to some local EMTs in Pittsburgh A lone Trump supporter across the street is yelling through a megaphone: “It’s a peace protest Joe!” pic.twitter.com/iJxrDb4pSu — Johnny Verhovek (@JTHVerhovek) August 31, 2020

Earlier in the day, Biden criticized President Donald Trump’s response to the violent demonstrations in cities across the country.

“This president long ago forfeited any moral leadership in this country. He can’t stop the violence — because for years he has fomented it,” Biden said.

“He may believe mouthing the words ‘law and order‘ makes him strong, but his failure to call on his own supporters to stop acting as an armed militia in this country shows you how weak he is.”

Biden’s speech was meant to be an answer to Vice President Mike Pence’s assertion during the Republican National Convention that people “won’t be safe in Joe Biden’s America,” ABC News reported. Rioting has raged in many Democratic-run cities since the May 25 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.

“Does anyone believe there will be less violence in America if Donald Trump is re-elected?” Biden said.

“We need justice in America. And we need safety in America.”

Biden went to a local fire hall in Pittsburgh and was greeted by a heckler who says he was a retired firefighter. He shouted things like “where’s hunter” and telling him he’s not going to win PA. pic.twitter.com/GEbTfDfF9D — Jarrett Renshaw (@JarrettRenshaw) August 31, 2020

He claimed that Trump has “failed to protect America” and is now trying to scare people.

