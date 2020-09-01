https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/09/01/joe-biden-unveils-new-initiative-to-connect-with-voters-without-having-to-leave-his-basement/

While President Trump heads to Kenosha, Wisc. to survey the damage from recent riots, the Joe Biden campaign announced this morning that it’s releasing yard signs for Nintendo’s popular video game, “Animal Crossing: New Horizons.”

Today is the first day of fall in Animal Crossing so we’re launching @TeamJoe yard signs! What says autumn better than the leaves changing color and campaign yard signs?https://t.co/QAqevAgLze — Christian L. Tom (@cltom) September 1, 2020

If Donald Trump wins in November, we can look back at “we are expanding our online organizing efforts between now and November” and have a great laugh:

NEWS: @TeamJoe yard signs are now on Animal Crossing as we are expanding our online organizing efforts between now and November. More via @kellymakena/@TheVerge >> https://t.co/bJhHrd4wvs — Matt Hill (@thematthill) September 1, 2020

Well, since he won’t get out of the basement, sure . . . meet voters in a video game:

SCOOP: The Biden-Harris campaign is rolling out official yard signs for Animal Crossing: New Horizons today. It’s part of the campaign’s broader initiative to meet voters where they are online. https://t.co/wQ0WkPfCGL — Makena Kelly (@kellymakena) September 1, 2020

And, no, this isn’t a joke:

Oh god, a while back I did almost exactly this as a joke oh no https://t.co/92dvhTSuUW — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) September 1, 2020

“Oh no”? Oh, yes.

