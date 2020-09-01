https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/09/01/joe-bidens-campaign-doesnt-want-him-talking-to-the-media-today-unless-its-about-his-virtual-fundraiser/

Wow. Joe Biden must be exhausted from forcefully condemning all the violence in America this summer, because it looks like he’s taking it easy today:

Well then.

Hey now. Cut the guy some slack. You can’t expect him to be around when he’s busy running for president!

Can’t wait to see Jim Acosta’s diary entry for this!

Evidently.

He’ll get around to it eventually. Just vote for him and you’ll see.

