Wow. Joe Biden must be exhausted from forcefully condemning all the violence in America this summer, because it looks like he’s taking it easy today:

Day two of the Biden campaign having a traveling press pool cover his movements. “The campaign started the morning by calling a lid … we are told to not expect any pooled movements from Biden for the rest of the day.” cool! pic.twitter.com/WhG43nzRo9 — Emily Larsen (@emilyelarsen) September 1, 2020

Well then.

Lid called just after 9 am on a Tuesday, 63 days from the election. https://t.co/43WF3IXmp5 — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) September 1, 2020

Hey now. Cut the guy some slack. You can’t expect him to be around when he’s busy running for president!

Joe’s worn out. He’s got to take a nap. — Henry Porter (@HenryPorter6196) September 1, 2020

Guess that trip to Pittsburgh was too much for him. pic.twitter.com/dqUemGKcxQ — (((TheRemoteZombie))) #NeverAgain #Zionist (@Shwarmaonthesp1) September 1, 2020

Wow Biden has no events today. I guess flying to Pittsburgh for a twelve minute speech, no questions, and a pizza delivery merits at least 72 hours of rest. — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) September 1, 2020

Must be nice to be a presidential candidate and not have to take questions from the press! And there’s so much outrage from the media, I mean, gee golly they are furious! https://t.co/K7UzOpRtxP — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) September 1, 2020

Can’t wait to see Jim Acosta’s diary entry for this!

No questions again allowed for Joe Biden. This isn’t going to change unless those who actually get a one-on-one with the Democratic nominee ask him why he isn’t taking questions at public events. Would love to hear the answer. https://t.co/zbJiZDRI7J — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) September 1, 2020

Donald Trump won, in part, in 2016 by making himself available to the media all the time. Biden is just going to hide? https://t.co/SNldPFA33u — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) September 1, 2020

Evidently.

So when is he actually going to do work? — Lolnope06 (@lolnope06) September 1, 2020

He’ll get around to it eventually. Just vote for him and you’ll see.

The only movements from Joe the next couple days will take place in his basement. https://t.co/7sUdVItIZF — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) September 1, 2020

