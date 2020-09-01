https://www.theblaze.com/news/ready-joe-kennedy-iii-fails-in-dem-primary-challenge-to-incumbent-sen-ed-markey-in-massachusetts

Rep. Joseph Kennedy III (D-Mass.) has failed in his attempt to topple incumbent Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) in his home state, marking the first time in history that a member of the Kennedy political “dynasty” has lost a race in the commonwealth.

What are the details?

The Daily Press reported that Kennedy, 39, conceded to Markey, 74, as the counts rolled in Tuesday night in a hotly contested battle that was criticized by “some Democrats nationally who feared it would siphon time and money away from the primary goals of defeating President Donald Trump and winning back control of the Senate.”

With 71% of precincts reporting, the Associated Press showed Markey beating Kennedy, 54% to 46%.

The primary race saw battle lines drawn even among Democrats in Congress, with Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and democratic socialist firebrand Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) backing Markey, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) lining up behind Kennedy.

Critics on social media speculated that the loss could mean the end of the Kennedy “dynasty,” while others argued the congressman would be back but that he simply entered a race he should not have.

According to MassLive, Markey has served the Bay State for nearly “half a century,” first in the lower chamber before winning his Senate seat in 2013.

Anything else?

The Hill reported:

The race had turned personal over the past month after the Kennedy family name was drawn into the battle. In one instance, Markey referenced former President Kennedy’s famous 1961 inaugural address in a widely seen advertisement.

“We asked what we could do for our country. We went out. We did it,” Markey said in the three-minute ad, referencing the former president’s quote. “With all due respect, it’s time to start asking what your country can do for you.”

Markey did not directly address his primary opponent in the spot.

Joe Kennedy quickly hit back, accusing the senator of “weaponizing” his family’s history.

“I didn’t [bring my family into the race],” Kennedy told The Hill last week. “The senator did.”

Markey faces Republican Kevin O’Connor in the general election Nov. 3.

