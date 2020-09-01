https://thepostmillennial.com/joe-rogan-experience-launches-on-spotify-episodes-featuring-alex-jones-gavin-mcinnes-others-removed

The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, which announced it would be moving exclusively to popular streaming service Spotify in May 2020, launched on the streaming platform today.

Users quickly noticed, though, that potentially controversial episodes had been removed, including episodes with Milo Yiannopoulos, InfoWars’ Alex Jones, and Censored.TV’s Gavin McInnes.

Additionally, episodes featuring Mikhaila Peterson, Louis Theroux, and comedians Chris D’Elia and Joey Diaz, have been deleted.

“This is straight up censorship. This is absolutely ridiculous. My episode with Joe is #1164. It is NOT on Spotify,” said Mikhaila Peterson—daughter of Jordan—in a tweet.

This is straight up censorship. This is absolutely ridiculous. My episode with Joe is #1164. It is NOT on Spotify, along with some other episodes. pic.twitter.com/ZKTKVTIxZ1 — Mikhaila Peterson (@MikhailaAleksis) September 1, 2020

Episodes featuring Alex Jones are among Rogan’s most popular, with episode 1255 “Alex Jones Returns” being second most viewed installation of the entire series at 22 million views, behind only Tesla founder Elon Musk’s first appearance at 36 million views—and several million more audio-only downloads.

When speaking about Spotify’s censorship to The Post Millennial, Gavin McInnes said: “I think [Joe Rogan] did the right thing. Milo, Alex and I are far too dangerous to be given a voice. We might change someone’s mind.”

“Best go the way of Facebook and Twitter and Instagram, and only allow speech that fits into a small window of acceptable ideas,” McInnes continued. “I mean, why risk doing anything dangerous?”

A full list of the banned episodes was published by reddit user BillBurrFan420 and is featured below:

The Joe Rogan Experience – #1461 – Owen Smith

The Joe Rogan Experience – #1458 – Chris D’Elia

The Joe Rogan Experience – #1456 – Michael Shermer

The Joe Rogan Experience – #1303 – Tommy Chong

The Joe Rogan Experience – #1296 – Joe List

The Joe Rogan Experience – #1255 – Alex Jones Returns

The Joe Rogan Experience – #1182 – Nick Kroll

The Joe Rogan Experience – #1164 – Mikhaila Peterson

The Joe Rogan Experience – #1093 – Owen Benjamin & Kurt Metzger

The Joe Rogan Experience – #1033 – Owen Benjamin

The Joe Rogan Experience – #998 – Owen Benjamin

The Joe Rogan Experience – #980 – Chris D’Elia

The Joe Rogan Experience – #979 – Sargon of Akkad

The Joe Rogan Experience – #920 – Gavin McInnes

The Joe Rogan Experience – #911 – Alex Jones & Eddie Bravo

The Joe Rogan Experience – #820 – Milo Yiannopoulos

The Joe Rogan Experience – #750 – Kip Andersen & Keegan Kuhn, producers of Conspiracy

The Joe Rogan Experience – #710 – Gavin McInnes

The Joe Rogan Experience – #702 – Milo Yiannopoulos

The Joe Rogan Experience – #640 – Charles C. Johnson

The Joe Rogan Experience – #582 – David Seaman

The Joe Rogan Experience – #538 – Stefan Molyneux

The Joe Rogan Experience – #524 – Rickson Gracie

The Joe Rogan Experience – #520 – David Seaman

The Joe Rogan Experience – #487 – David Seaman

The Joe Rogan Experience – #463 – Louis Theroux

The Joe Rogan Experience – #461 – David Seaman

The Joe Rogan Experience – #454 – War Machine

The Joe Rogan Experience – #441 – Brian Dunning

The Joe Rogan Experience – #368 – David Seaman

The Joe Rogan Experience – #361 – Dave Asprey, Tait Fletcher

The Joe Rogan Experience – #331 – Dr. Steven Greer

The Joe Rogan Experience – #303 – Matt Vengrin, Brian Redban

The Joe Rogan Experience – #275 – Dave Asprey

The Joe Rogan Experience – #256 – David Seaman

The Joe Rogan Experience – #239 – Adam Kokesh

The Joe Rogan Experience – #213 – Eddie Bravo

The Joe Rogan Experience – #199 – Joey Diaz

The Joe Rogan Experience – #182 – Bryan Callen, Jimmy Burke, Brian Redban

The Joe Rogan Experience – #128 – Joey Diaz, Brian Redban

The Joe Rogan Experience – #119 – Jan Irvin

The Joe Rogan Experience – #108 – Joey Diaz, Brian Redban

The Joe Rogan Experience – #98 – Daryl Wright & Brian Whitaker

The Joe Rogan Experience – #97 – Freddy Lockhart, Brian Redban

The Joe Rogan Experience – #81 – Pete Johansson

The Joe Rogan Experience – #57 – Jayson Thibault, Brian Redban

The Post Millennial has reached out to Spotify for comment, and they have not responded as of the time of publication.

