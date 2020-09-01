https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/09/01/joy-reid-says-president-trump-could-stop-the-rioting-if-hed-simply-tweet-to-his-supporters-to-go-home/

Democrats didn’t mention the unrest and rioting that’s rocking major Democrat-run cities during the entire four nights of their national convention, and then, suddenly, Joe Biden emerges in Pittsburgh before a gathering of about six reporters and condemns all violence, challenging President Trump to do the same.

Reporters must have a macro on their keyboards that instantly types out, “mostly peaceful.” We’ve been told again and again that all of these protests are mostly peaceful, despite what we’ve seen streamed over the internet from Portland and Seattle. Just last week, CNN accidentally ran a chyron saying that a curfew had been imposed on Kenosha because of violent protests — and then, 15 seconds later, the chyron was removed and replaced by one that took out the word “violent.” The New York Times is reporting that mostly peaceful protesters are “assessing how to keep themselves safe” with “right-wing groups” increasingly moving in on their territory. Jennifer Rubin and April Ryan both today have brought up Trump trying to start a race war.

So progressives are finally admitting that, yes, these protests are violent. But no, we’re not admitting these are far-leftists trying to burn down buildings. Joy Reid, who never tracked down those time-traveling hackers who messed with her blog, says Trump could stop the violence by tweeting to his supporters to go home.

“If Trump wanted to end the violence in American cities, he could simply go on his Twitter feed and tell his supporters to go home,” @JoyAnnReid says. “Trump is openly doing the opposite, encouraging more violence.”https://t.co/kFMylnwpFW — MSNBC (@MSNBC) September 1, 2020

This is shameful propaganda. — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) September 1, 2020

If his supporters were out there it would end. — Joe Gardner (@JmnjoeJoe) September 1, 2020

Most accurate take of this thread — jeffhau (@jeffhau3) September 1, 2020

Antifa and BLM are NOT Trump supporters. I repeat, they are not Trump supporters. — Oscar 🥀 (@RandomFLDude) September 1, 2020

Just in case you still believe MSNBC has a shred of credibility left, heeeeeeeeeere’s Joy Reid! — Boris_Badenoff (@Boris_Badenoff) September 1, 2020

If they are @realDonaldTrump supporters why did @SenKamalaHarris and other #Democrats create funds to bail them out🤷‍♀️ — PatriotD (@freedomdiane) September 1, 2020

Fine question.

The difference between Joy Reid and Alex Jones is that Twitter hasn’t banned Joy Reid. — Max Nordau (@MaxNordau) September 1, 2020

The shameless gaslighting continues from the left. — Hugh Ngo Hu🍁🇬🇧🇹🇼 (@Archies__Army) September 1, 2020

This is as Orwellian as it gets. — Terra Firma (@Creezy_Bear) September 1, 2020

If Joe Biden wanted to end the violence in American cities (that he & his supporters have been denying for 3 months.)” he could “tell his supporters to go home”. There I fixed it for you. — Jen (@Jen31731920) September 1, 2020

Say it, Joe, “Antifa”. We’ve been putting up with them for years here in Portland. Now that you and the Democrats have given Antifa free reign, you own these violent riots. — Damian Ranger (@DamianRanger1) September 1, 2020

If Democratic Leaders wanted to end the violence in American cities, they could simply go on their Twitter feeds/News Programs and tell their BLM/Antifa supporters to go home. They are openly doing the opposite, and encouraging more violence. — John Betts (@JohnFromCranber) September 1, 2020

And raising money for their bail. — Tami McCorkle (@TamiMcCorkle) September 1, 2020

What’s encouraging it is far left mayors & governors who won’t let the police & criminal justice work as it’s intended to work. Police aren’t allowed to do their jobs & there’s a revolving door at the courts. THAT is why we have people defending their businesses with guns now. — Brad Weaver (@CBWGaTiger) September 1, 2020

The derangement on the left is real … — leslie lopez (@gamby5150) September 1, 2020

The delusion is strong in this bunch! — Brenda Ferra (@GodGoverns) September 1, 2020

All his supporters are at work. We don’t have time to “protest”. — Matthew (@MatthewBerse) September 1, 2020

Funny how this take just emerged in the last few days. Just as their polls tanked. — Always Winter Never Baseball (@DanielB08595110) September 1, 2020

“Accuse your enemy of what you are doing, as you are doing it to create confusion.”

