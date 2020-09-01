https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/09/01/judge-in-michael-flynn-case-pushes-it-back-so-it-wont-be-resolved-until-after-the-election/

“What a circus” is what Techno Fog said back in May when we learned that Judge Emmet Sullivan had essentially hired his own prosecutor to argue against the Justice Department’s decision to withdraw the government’s charges against Michael Flynn in the face of new documents uncovered from the FBI.

We haven’t checked in on the Flynn case since May, but now Techno Fog is back and says that Sullivan has through legal manoeuvering effectively pushed back any resolution of the case until after the November election.

Joe Biden wouldn’t even take questions from the few reporters who were there at his big Pittsburgh speech — no way he’d weigh in.

