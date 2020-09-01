https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/09/01/judge-in-michael-flynn-case-pushes-it-back-so-it-wont-be-resolved-until-after-the-election/

“What a circus” is what Techno Fog said back in May when we learned that Judge Emmet Sullivan had essentially hired his own prosecutor to argue against the Justice Department’s decision to withdraw the government’s charges against Michael Flynn in the face of new documents uncovered from the FBI.

We haven’t checked in on the Flynn case since May, but now Techno Fog is back and says that Sullivan has through legal manoeuvering effectively pushed back any resolution of the case until after the November election.

Flynn update – Judge Sullivan has effectively pushed back the resolution of the Flynn case until after the election. Ordered a status report (with briefing schedule) by September 21. This will include a proposed oral argument date. pic.twitter.com/9pueIgeQ9l — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) September 1, 2020

From the moment DOJ moved to dismiss the case for lack of evidence, the goal of the corrupt D.C. judiciary, which rubber stamped illegal FISA warrants, was to stall past the election and hope that Biden wins and withdraws the motion to dismiss. https://t.co/SKcuVQph8B — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) September 1, 2020

That was the whole point. Can this be sent to the Supreme Court in time? — Muscles Rothschild (@MusclesRoth) September 1, 2020

It can be sent there quickly — Ann (@osteofrio) September 1, 2020

Speedy trial continues. — iJudo (@obligatoryasian) September 1, 2020

And the saga continues….. so much for swift justice — Jan Butler (@Pekoejan) September 1, 2020

How is 3 weeks to schedule a hearing supposed to be considered appropriate dispatch? — Grey Huntley (@GreyHuntley) September 1, 2020

That’s 21 days to file a status report and a schedule for more dates. That’s not even the hearing(s). — Sir Aaron (@SirAaron_) September 1, 2020

They really want to keep him quiet! I wonder what he knows?🤔 — hotdiggitydug (@hotdiggitydug) September 1, 2020

They don’t want him talking until after the election. It’s so clear it’s transparent — P8triot75 🇺🇸💫 (@p8triot75) September 1, 2020

Hasn’t that been his game plan all along? — Bob Wigglesworth III 🇺🇸 (@IiiWigglesworth) September 1, 2020

They need to drop every document held back and watch it 💥 — BoyMomVB (VBBoyMom on Parler) (@boymomvb) September 1, 2020

Exactly. Full declass. — Princess Legski (@DeweyOxburger2) September 1, 2020

@GenFlynn is pretty much looking at four years at railroading at this point. Shameful — Mike 🐗 (@michaeljashmore) September 1, 2020

Under no circumstances should an activist judge be allowed to string out ANY American & cause them bankruptcy when the Dept of Justice has released all Charges! — IWantFacts (@sjh2222) September 1, 2020

It sounds like the voters really need to hear what Flynn has to say before the election. — Cari Kelemen (@KelemenCari) September 1, 2020

Obama/Holder influence runs deep. — Klewis⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@KWemhoener) September 1, 2020

Sounds like mission accomplished for Judge Sullivan — Background Patriot (@robpike19) September 1, 2020

It’s quite a gamble by Sullivan. He looks more and more complicit in hiding something nefarious. — Steven Smithwick 🇺🇸 (@SmittyWestLA) September 1, 2020

Judicial corruption. Plain and simple. — GoGo (@GoGo10537994) September 1, 2020

If it isn’t apparent that this is purely political, then I don’t know what is. — Frank Murrow (@FrankMurrow) September 1, 2020

If Trump loses, I’m guessing Flynn will be pardoned. Not that this will stop the Democrats. They’ve already stated they will prosecute former Trump administration officials. — War Machine (@OneMoreBrian) September 1, 2020

Someone should get Biden on record about it. — Ryan Milliron (@Ryan_Milliron) September 1, 2020

Joe Biden wouldn’t even take questions from the few reporters who were there at his big Pittsburgh speech — no way he’d weigh in.

