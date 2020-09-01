http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/NDW0lzdo64g/

Kamala Harris put in a surprise appearance Monday on the much-hyped “battle” between pop stars Brandy and Monica on the digital streaming series Verzuz. The vice presidential candidate later used the appearance to promote Democratic voter registration. Proceeds from event merchandise will go to support Michelle Obama’s When We All Vote initiative.

“I just wanted to thank you ladies, just you queens, you stars, you icons,” Harris told the singers. “Thank you for doing this for When We All Vote. It’s so important for everyone. You both used your voice in such a powerful way. And an extension of our voices is our vote.”

Kamala Harris picked her appearance wisely. The Brandy vs. Monica “battle” reportedly peaked at 1.2 million concurrent viewers, making it the most popular Verzuz episode to date. Harris later promoted her appearance on Twitter, telling her followers to visit iwillvote.com, which is run by the DNC.

I am a huge fan of both Brandy and Monica and could not have been more honored to join tonight. Our voice is our vote—let’s use it in November: https://t.co/MykJL0X5gt. https://t.co/nWdUVC79BU — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) September 1, 2020

Monica told Verzuz viewers that t-shirts and hoodies promoting her song battle with Brandy will benefit Michelle Obama’s When We All Vote. The Obama-led initiative is aggressively pushing voter registration as well as vote by mail, using left-wing Hollywood celebrities and social media influencers to persuade younger voters to cast their ballots in November.

“I mean, we understand the importance of people getting out and voting right now,” Monica said during Monday’s show. “They feel so helpless right now, but that’s how you help yourself, you help your community, you help your brothers and sisters. We’re gonna get them out there.”

