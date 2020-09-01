https://www.dailywire.com/news/watch-kanye-west-says-planned-parenthood-kills-blacks-strategically-and-on-purpose

Continuing his crusade against Planned Parenthood, Kanye West said that the abortion giant has been killing black people for the past 50 years “strategically and on purpose.”

Speaking with Nick Cannon on his podcast “Cannon’s Class,” West laid out some searing facts about abortion in America, noting that Planned Parenthood founder Margaret Sanger was a white supremacist.

“In 50 years, there’s been 22 million — over 22,500,000 — black people aborted strategically and on purpose. Planned Parenthood was set up and placed in minority communities to kill black people,” he said.

Playing devil’s advocate, Cannon, who has himself been critical of Planned Parenthood in the past, said that PP supporters would argue that the organization has evolved from the racist roots of its founder to become a force for good in the United States. West slapped that notion down by citing the fact that one of Sanger’s specific goals was to reduce the American black population.

As West relayed the statistics about black abortion, the facts were undeniable that abortion kills more black people in the United States than any other cause.

“According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, abortion kills more black people than HIV, homicide, diabetes, accidents, cancer, and heart disease — watch this one — combined,” West asserted. “Three thousand shootings in Chicago a year, 700 murders, you’ve got to put that with heart disease, you’ve got to put that with HIV, you’ve got to put that with diabetes, you’ve got to put that with just accidents, and put that with cancer, and it doesn’t add up to specifically abortions. If you think about that number, 1,000 black babies are aborted each day.”

“It’s funny because I’ve sent this to people, and there are some people that say, ‘wow, that touches me.’ Some people say, ‘I feel that,’” he said. “And an overwhelming amount of people that I send it to and their response was, ‘Thank you for sending that.’”

“With no emotion,” Cannon added.

“Thank you for sending? Why would you thank anyone for sending that?” West wondered aloud.

West sparked ire from Planned Parenthood supporters this past July when he told Forbes that the abortion giant is a tool of white supremacists to eliminate black babies.

“Planned Parenthoods have been placed inside cities by white supremacists to do the Devil’s work,” he said.

“I am pro-life because I’m following the word of the Bible,” he later added.

Planned Parenthood then issued a forceful response to West, accusing him of promoting a “black genocide” conspiracy theory that infantilizes blacks.

“Black women are free to make our own decisions about our bodies and pregnancies, and want and deserve to have the best medical care available,” said Nia Martin-Robinson, the organization’s Director of Black Leadership and Engagement. “Any insinuation that abortion is Black genocide is offensive and infantilizing.”

