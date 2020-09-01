https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/kate-brown-begged-outside-police-to-help-in-portland-everyone-said-no/
Local TV News Report — Kate Brown tried to get police agencies outside Portland to come into the city and help with ongoing violence. Most of those agencies have said no.
Sheriff tells Kate Brown to shove it…
Statement from Sheriff Pat Garrett pic.twitter.com/8I3pdVaiCn
— Washington County Sheriff’s Office (@WCSOOregon) September 1, 2020