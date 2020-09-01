https://patriotpost.us/articles/73130-kenosha-evidence-trump-vs-media-2020-09-01

President Donald Trump will always be accused by leftists of fomenting violence in America, despite the fact that nearly every murder, person beaten, or building burned has been perpetrated by radical leftist Joe Biden fans. Thus, when a “far right” young white man from Illinois showed up in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last week and killed two people with a black rifle, it checked the right boxes for leftists to immediately set to work blaming Trump.

We waited to comment so the actual facts could emerge from the Leftmedia’s efforts to distort. Now that Trump has weighed in — and is bound for Kenosha himself later today to deliver a message about law and order — it’s time for some clarification.

“You saw the same tape as I saw. And he was trying to get away from them, I guess, it looks like. And he fell, and then they very violently attacked him,” the president said when asked about 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse, who has been charged with six criminal counts, including first-degree intentional homicide. “It’s under investigation. But I guess he was in very big trouble. … He probably would have been killed.”

Trump also noted, “I’d like to see law enforcement take care of everything.” In other words, it would have been best for a teenager to stay out of a riot zone, not go to one with a rifle.

End of story, right? Wrong. NPR, while truncating Trump’s quote to cut the part about “the same tape,” accused him of “claiming, without evidence, that it appeared the gunman was acting in self-defense.” Aside from the biased “gunman” nomenclature, the evidence is the video he referenced. Based on available evidence, it’s almost certain that Rittenhouse did not shoot first and that he was being attacked by armed individuals when he fired both times.

But never mind the facts about Rittenhouse. The Leftmedia is too busy telling us about “mostly peaceful protests” while literally standing in front of burning buildings. Or, in NPR’s case, promoting a new book: In Defense of Looting.

Whether a 17-year-old should be wielding a rifle in the streets of another state is for the lawyers and courts to determine. It’s not our purpose here, other than to say when thugs are burning down businesses and violently attacking people, law-abiding citizens have a right to defend themselves and their property, or that of others. And the president should not condemn these citizens.

Quite the contrary. Our political leaders ought to be steadfastly denouncing violent thugs.

Joe Biden, who hasn’t bothered naming BLM or antifa thugs when generically objecting to violence, accused President Trump of being “unfit to be president” because he “declined to rebuke violence.” Maybe Biden already forgot, but Trump ran a national convention last week that was full of rebuking violence. And Trump didn’t wait three months to start doing it, either.

By the way, where’s the outrage over the gun-law-violating antifa thug who murdered a Trump supporter in Portland? Why hasn’t Biden rebuked that violence, and is he fit to be president because he hasn’t?

