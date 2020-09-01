https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/kyle-rittenhouse-speaks-out-from-jail-new-audio/
Kyle Rittenhouse’s message to the people along with his attorney John Pierce
Nice bit of video released today…
KYLE RITTENHOUSE SPEAKS!!!!!! THIS MUST BE THE TWEET HEARD ‘ROUND THE WORLD!!!!!! RETWEET AND DONATE TO THE #FIGHTBACK FOUNDATION RIGHT NOW!!!!! #PaulRevere @LLinWood @realDonaldTrump @TuckerCarlson @michellemalkin @PressSec pic.twitter.com/fOCzeLGkcm
— John Pierce (@CaliKidJMP) September 1, 2020
John Pierce was on with Tucker last night — Excellent Discussion of the Case