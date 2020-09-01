https://www.dailywire.com/news/lebron-james-denounces-systemic-prejudice-against-virtue-signaling-china-kowtowing-gazillionaires-satire
The following is satirical.
LeBron James has issued a powerful statement denouncing America’s systemic prejudice against virtue-signaling millionaires. The statement came after King James joined other athletes in a boycott of NBA games only to discover that the fans were already boycotting the games and didn’t know the players had stopped playing.
