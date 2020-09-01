https://noqreport.com/2020/09/01/lin-wood-locked-out-of-twitter-account/

Attorney Lin Wood, who is representing Kyle Rittenhouse against the multiple charges leveled against him, had his Twitter account locked out today by the social media giant. He is expected to have his account reinstated early tomorrow morning. Unlike most circumstances in which a Twitter account is locked, there does not appear to be an explanation attached to Twitter’s message.

Twitter often restricts accounts, particularly those belonging to politically or culturally conservative users, based on mass-reporting done by the opposition. If a particular Tweet is reported by enough credible accounts, the algorithm kicks in and limits it. This can be reversed by a manual check by Twitter, but Wood’s account is popular but not “verified” with a blue checkmark. It is unlikely it will receive a manual review.

Wood has made many enemies on Twitter as a result of his pro-American stance. He has been attached loosely to he QAnon movement which has also been heavily censored by Twitter. His profile uses one of the hashtags from QAnon, #WWG1WGA, which means “Where We Go One We Go All.”

As long as Twitter keeps censoring conservatives, it risks its protection under Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act. We will keep a close eye and anxiously await Lin Wood’s return.

