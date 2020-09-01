http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/YwJPWULlnds/

Los Angeles County informed Grace Community Church Friday it must vacate the parking area it has leased from the county since 1975 in the wake of the church’s lawsuit over prohibitions from indoor worship.

According to the Thomas More Society, which has represented the church in its challenge to orders by California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) and Los Angeles County that forbid indoor worship and in-home Bible studies and fellowship, the county sent a letter that read:

Please be advised that by this notice, the District will hereby terminate the Agreement effective October 1, 2020. Accordingly, pursuant to the Agreement, Grace shall vacate and remove all of its improvements and personal property placed on the premises (as defined in the Agreement) on or before October 1, 2020. If Grace fails to vacate the premise as required, the District may enter the premises and remove Grace’s personal property in accordance with the Agreement and applicable law, and Grace will be responsible for any resultant expenses incurred by the District. Any improvements, including fencing, that are not removed will become the property of the District at its option.

Jenna Ellis, special counsel to Thomas More Society, said in a statement the county “is retaliating against Grace Community Church for simply exercising their constitutionally protected right to hold church and challenging an unreasonable, unlawful health order.”

She added:

In America, we have a judicial system to ensure that the executive branch does not abuse its power, and Grace Community Church has every right to be heard without fear of reprisal. The Democrats’ message to Americans is clear – if you don’t bow to every whim of tyranny, the government will come after you. The Church has peacefully held this lease for 45 years and the only reason the County is attempting eviction is because John MacArthur stood up to their unconstitutional power grab. This is harassment, abusive, and unconscionable.

PRAY FOR JOHN MacARTHUR. Democrats (intensifying their persecution of the US church) will learn like Pharoah of old- sinful leaders do NOT win their fights against Almighty God. Save our freedoms & our nation: VOTE TRUMP https://t.co/kZ0Ii0UkfD — Alex McFarland (@AlexMcFarland) September 1, 2020

Last week, California Superior Court Judge Mitchell Beckloff ruled against Los Angeles County in the case, denying its renewed application for a temporary restraining order against the church and its pastor, John MacArthur.

Beckloff stayed a prior order by Judge James Chalfant, who upheld the right of MacArthur and the church to remain open and hold indoor worship.

“We are very grateful to Judge Beckloff for his reasoned opinion and for taking great care to review this very important matter,” MacArthur said in a statement. “As I said in my declaration to the court, we see this action against us as an illegitimate misuse of power. It should shock the conscience of every Christian that churches are coming under assault from our own government simply for holding church. Church is essential.”

