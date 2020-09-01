https://www.theblaze.com/news/michael-reinoehl-daughter-bat-blm-portland

The man under investigation for the fatal shooting of a Patriot Prayer supporter in Portland over the weekend brought his bat-wielding daughter to a Black Lives Matter protest the night before the killing, the Oregonian reported.

What are the details?

Photos by an Oregonian/OregonLive photographer caught Michael Reinoehl, 48, with his daughter — who was carrying a baseball bat — at the Friday protest outside Mayor Ted Wheeler’s residence, the paper said.

The Oregonian said Reinoehl was dressed in the same light-colored vest that videos and photos show him wearing at the scene of the deadly shooting.

More from the paper:

Sources familiar with the case but not authorized to speak said police are investigating Reinoehl in connection with the death of Aaron “Jay” Danielson, a supporter of the right-wing group Patriot Prayer. Danielson was shot in the chest and died soon after most cars in a caravan of backers of President Donald Trump drove through downtown and left. A family member also identified Reinoehl as a man captured in photos and video leaving the shooting scene. Police have made no arrests in the shooting.

At Friday’s BLM protest, one participant told the Oregonian that he noticed Reinoehl, who was not wearing a mask, arrive with his daughter. The girl was carrying a baseball bat, the paper said, citing photos. The pair walked through the event and then left, the Oregonian said, adding that some people followed, photographing him as he left the area.

‘I am 100% ANTIFA all the way!’

Reinoehl also has shared Instagram messages in support of Black Lives Matter, including a June post in which he described himself as a member of Antifa fighting in a “war” where “there will be casualties.”

“Every Revolution needs people that are willing and ready to fight,” Reinoehl wrote. “There are so many of us protesters that are just protesting without a clue of where that will lead. That’s just the beginning that’s where the fight starts. If that’s as far as you can take it thank you for your participation but please stand aside and support the ones that are willing to fight. I am 100% ANTIFA all the way! I am willing to fight for my brothers and sisters!”

“It will be a war and like all wars there will be casualties,” he added.

More from the Oregonian:

He’s wanted on a failure to appear warrant stemming from a June 8 Baker County arrest in a speed racing case that involved his 17-year-old son in eastern Oregon. Reinoehl faces allegations including driving under the influence of a controlled substance, recklessly endangering another, unlawful possession of a gun and driving while suspended and uninsured. His daughter, then 11, was with him in his speeding Cadillac at the time, state police reported. He said in a Bloomberg news video interview this summer that he has provided security for other protesters. The video, posted online July 27, showed Reinoehl standing across the street from the Justice Center, and his daughter stepping out of a car parked nearby. “I have my daughter here with me because I’m trying to give her an education,” he said on the video.

