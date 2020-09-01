https://www.theblaze.com/levintv/new-york-deletes-cuomos-covid-order-linked-to-nursing-home-deaths

BlazeTV’s Mark Levin has said it before, but New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) completely bungled his coronavirus response, has lied about it over and over again, and now he’s doing everything he can to cover up his tracks.

Why didn’t he use the medical ship that remained effectively empty in NYC, or the Javits field hospital for COVID-19 medical treatments? “Federal guidelines” had nothing to do with it, Levin said.

Remember Gov. Cuomo’s March 25 order that required nursing homes to admit patients who were suspected to have or had tested positive for COVID-19, and even prohibited patients from being tested prior to admission or readmission? Well, the state has apparently deleted any evidence that the order ever existed. The state of New York’s website now displays an error message in place of a link to the original document.

Unfortunately for Gov. Cuomo, the internet is forever and a copy of the page has been saved by Internet Archive Wayback Machine. Check out the screen shot below:

Wayback Machine https://web.archive.org/

And now, according to an Associated Press report, New York’s official count of nursing home residents who died after Gov. Cuomo’s controversial order “could actually be a significant undercount,” and Cuomo continues to refuse any investigation into his state’s handling of nursing homes during the pandemic.

