Sen. Ed MarkeyEdward (Ed) John MarkeyThe Hill’s Campaign Report: Biden condemns violence, blames Trump for fomenting it l Bitter Mass. primaries reach the end l Super PAC spending set to explode The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – Trump encouraged to call for calm during Wisconsin visit Kennedy-Markey race takes nasty turn in Massachusetts MORE (D) defeated Rep. Joe Kennedy Joseph (Joe) Patrick KennedyThe Hill’s Campaign Report: Biden condemns violence, blames Trump for fomenting it l Bitter Mass. primaries reach the end l Super PAC spending set to explode The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – Trump encouraged to call for calm during Wisconsin visit Kennedy-Markey race takes nasty turn in Massachusetts MORE III (D) in the Massachusetts Senate primary on Tuesday, overcoming a high-profile challenge that drew the attention of the national media as well as some of the biggest players in Democratic politics.

His primary win paves the way for his expected reelection in November.

The 74-year-old Markey campaigned heavily on his progressive record, particularly regarding environmental issues, citing his co-authorship of the Green New Deal with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezKennedy-Markey race takes nasty turn in Massachusetts O’Rourke endorses Kennedy for Senate: ‘A champion for the values we’re most proud of’ GOP mischaracterizes Biden’s energy agenda in convention speeches MORE (D-N.Y.), who endorsed him over Kennedy.

The senator’s campaign slogan read, “It’s not your age — it’s the age of your ideas that’s important.”

The incumbent senator also boasted support from prominent progressive groups like the Sunshine Movement and Our Revolution, as well as left-wing congressional candidates Jamaal Bowman and Cori Bush.

Kennedy, 39, criticized Markey for not being present enough in Massachusetts during his tenure in the Senate, arguing that new blood was needed in the upper chamber.

Kennedy started out with a double-digit lead in the polls when he first announced he was challenging Markey last year. However, despite the public backing of Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiMnuchin says McConnell may introduce new coronavirus bill next week On The Money: Shutdown politics set to collide with coronavirus aid | Bad blood between Pelosi, Meadows complicates coronavirus talks | Stocks close out best August in 36 years House to tackle funding, marijuana in September MORE (D) and other high-profile members of the House, his lead evaporated in the final weeks of the campaign, with the Real Clear Politics polling average showing Markey with a 11.2 point lead.

The election marks the first time a member of the Kennedy political dynasty has lost a statewide election in Massachusetts.

The race had turned personal over the past month after the Kennedy family name was drawn into the battle. In one instance, Markey referenced President John F. Kennedy’s famous 1961 inaugural address in a widely-seen advertisement.

“We asked what we could do for our country. We went out, we did it,” Markey said in the three-minute ad, referencing JFK’s quote. “With all due respect, it’s time to start asking what your country can do for you.”

Markey did not directly address his primary opponent in the spot.

Kennedy quickly hit back, accusing the senator of “weaponizing” his family’s history.

“I didn’t [bring my family into the race],” Joe Kennedy told The Hill last week. “The senator did.”

The congressman’s campaign sounded the alarm over online harassment against his family and supporters.

Kennedy’s campaign manager, Nick Clemons, penned an email to Walsh, copying members of the press earlier this week, in which he demanded that Markey publicly end attacks, though he said he did not believe the harassment was coming from anyone on the Markey campaign’s payroll. Clemons included screenshots of the harassment that showed graphic references to the assassinations of JFK and RFK.

Markey’s campaign manager John Walsh hit back, saying Markey had condemned the attacks multiple times and that Clemons was “choosing to end the campaign with crocodile tears.”

