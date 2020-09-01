https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/marxists-taken-by-police-in-surprise-arrests/
Bad Boys Bad Boys what ya gonna do? The mayor of Portland is a hostage with a gun to his head. Cannot listen or read his words. Look in his eyes. They say save me please.
Miserable and wretched ghoul. Another month of captivity and will look like slow mo Joe.
Send in the troops!
It will force the basement dwelling, junkie, shaky hands mumbling, mealy mouse, goblin Biden to speak with press which is always good news.
America will reward you with both chambers of Congress as well as 4 more years. Best is yet to come, need legislation.
Red Wave 2020!!!!