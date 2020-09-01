https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/09/01/metoo-vs-blm-drew-brees-other-nfl-players-honor-jacob-blake/

Drew Brees and other NFL players have added Jacob Blake’s name to their helmets during training camp:

We wonder what the #MeToo movement has to say about this? As we told you last week, the police were at the house in the first place because Blake was reportedly in violation of a restraining order “stemming from an alleged sexual assault.” From the New York Post:

The cops involved in the shooting of Jacob Blake — which touched off a fresh wave of angry, anti-police sentiment across the country — were attempting to arrest him for violating a restraining order stemming from an alleged sexual assault, The Post has learned.

Blake, 29, was forbidden from going to the Kenosha home of his alleged victim from the May 3 incident, and police were dispatched Sunday following a 911 call saying he was there.

The responding officers were aware he had an open warrant for felony sexual assault, according to dispatch records and the Kenosha Professional Police Association, which released a statement on the incident on Friday.

For some reason, Blake’s attorney isn’t answering questions about his record. From the WSJ:

There was a warrant for his arrest filed in Wisconsin Circuit Court in July on charges of criminal trespass, domestic abuse and third-degree sexual assault. Mr. Blake’s father told CNN that the warrant has since been vacated. Mr. Crump didn’t respond to a request for comment on Mr. Blake’s record.

This really isn’t a good look for Brees and the rest of the NFL:

Or any other athlete, for that matter:

In summary, the NFL WILL NOT allow players to honor police officers killed in the line of duty, but this is totally fine:

Will any athlete retract? We doubt it:

***

