https://www.theblaze.com/news/chicago-street-gangs-vow-shoot-cops

The FBI has reportedly told Chicago-area law enforcement to be on the lookout for dangerous gang members just looking for a reason to kill cops.

What are the details?

According to a Monday night report from WLS-TV, approximately 36 street gangs have vowed to “shoot on-sight any cop that has a weapon drawn on any subject in public.”

The report, obtained by WLS, is titled “Pact Made by People Nation Gang Factions to ‘Shoot On-Site’ [sic] Any Police Officer with a Weapon Drawn.”

The report allegedly originated from Chicago FBI officials on Aug. 26 and states that “members of these gang factions have been actively searching for, and filming, police officers in performance of their official duties.”

The purpose of such surveillance is purportedly to “catch on film an officer drawing his/her weapon on any subject and the subsequent ‘shoot on-site’ of said officer, in order to garner national media attention.”

Some gangs purported to be involved in the activity include the Black P Stones, El Rukns, Latin Kings, and Vice Lords.

The FBI notification — titled a “Potential Activity Alert” — is sometimes issued when there are potential threats to local law enforcement officials and emerges from a “contact whose reporting is limited and whose reliability cannot be determined.”

The station reports that the information could emerge “from a police street source, a cooperating witness in an ongoing case, or from discussions overheard on a wiretap or other surveillance recording.”

‘People are seeking to do harm to cops’

Chicago Police Department Superintendent David Brown says that the conditions in Chicago are ever deteriorating and wholly believes that there is an imminent threat to police officers amid escalating tensions across the U.S.

“I think it’s bigger than a suggestion,” Brown says. “I think 51 officers being shot at or shot in one year, I think that quadruples any previous year in Chicago’s history. So I think it’s more than a suggestion that people are seeking to do harm to cops.”

Brown added, “We need police officers, and as community members, we need to push back fervently against lawlessness.”

Over the weekend, at least 54 people were shot in Chicago — including two Chicago police officers.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

