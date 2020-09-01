https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/arizona-battleground-states/2020/09/01/id/984841

Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden has surged into a double-digit lead over President Donald Trump in Arizona, according to a Morning Consult poll released on Tuesday.

In the other battleground states, the race between the two candidates has remained virtually unchanged since the last survey.

Biden was trailing Trump by two percentage points in Arizona in the last survey taken just before the start of the Democratic National Convention on Aug. 17, but in this latest poll, conducted between Aug. 21-30, the former vice president picked up 12 percentage points to take a 10-point lead over Trump.

Arizona has not voted for a Democrat for president since 1996.

Other results from the poll indicate:

Biden leads Trump 52% to 42% in Arizona, thanks to a 10-point increase in support among men, statistically tying him with Trump (49% to 45%), and a 7-point boost in support among suburbanites, who now favor Biden 51% to 42%. He also leads among women (55% to 40%) and independents (51% to 37%).

In Florida, Georgia, Minnesota, North Carolina and Pennsylvania, Biden’s lead over Trump was statistically unchanged since before the convention, while the president holds a 50% to 45% advantage in Ohio.

Biden continues to hold a comfortable lead over Trump in Michigan (52% to 42%) and Colorado (51% to 41%).

Biden leads Trump in Wisconsin 52% to 43%, up 3 points since before the conventions but inside the margins of error of the two surveys.

Nationally, Biden is ahead of Trump, 51% to 43%. That includes a 12-point lead among women, an 11-point advantage among independents and an 11-point lead among voters in the suburbs.

The Arizona poll was conducted between Aug. 21-30. It surveyed 943 likely voters in the state, and has a 3-point margin of error.

