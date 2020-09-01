https://www.theblaze.com/news/joy-reid-trump-supporters-terrorists

On “The ReidOut” on Tuesday, MSNBC’s Joy Reid compared President Donald Trump and his supporters to violent Muslim terrorists.

Needless to say, the blowback was swift and thorough, and the clip is going viral on social media.

What are the details?

In head-scratching remarks during Tuesday’s broadcast, Reid hosted Kenosha, Wisconsin, residents, and discussed the president, his supporters, and recent outbreaks of violence across the U.S.

“When leaders, let’s say in the Muslim world, talk a lot of violent talk, and encourage their supporters to be willing to commit violence — including on their own bodies — in order to win against whoever they decide is the enemy, we in the U.S. media describe that as ‘They are radicalizing those people.’ Particularly when they’re radicalizing young people. That’s how we talk about the way Muslims act,” she reasoned during the show.

What has been the response?

Political activist Jack Posobiec wrote, “Joy Reid just basically said Trump supporters are so violent they are like Muslims. Wow.”

“Wondering how fast an apology from Joy Reid is coming down,” politics podcaster Stephen Miller wrote.

It wasn’t just conservatives taking Reid to task over the remarks.

Progressive Indian actress and model Sana Saeed added, “This is appalling. @JoyAnnReid first just throws out ‘Muslim leaders’ encouraging ‘their followers’ to ‘use their bodies to inflict violence’ (which leaders?). Then compares ‘how Muslims act’ to American white nationalist radicalization.”

Women’s March co-chair and political activist Linda Sarsour said, “This is not good @JoyAnnReid.”

Abed Ayoub, legal and policy director at the American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee, added, “Wow. They really don’t get it. They are trying their hardest to turn our community away.”

Civil rights attorney Zahra Billoo said, “This isn’t even subtle. It’s blatant Islamophobia @JoyAnnReid.”

Famed socialist magazine journalist Luke Savage added, “These remarks are pretty appalling. Joy Reid’s subtext is more or less that Trump is ‘radicalizing’ his supporters, just like barbarians abroad do — ‘the way Muslims act’ is racism plain and simple.”

Ayesha Siddiqi, journalist and writer, said, “Joy Ann Reid went on msnbc to say Trump supporters are ‘acting like muslims’ bro I am just sitting here. I pray and then I sit at my computer and then I water my plants. what are you talking about.”

Neither Reid nor MSNBC has responded to the outcry at the time of this writing.

