President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden are nearly tied in popularity in North Carolina, according to a poll from East Carolina University.

Trump has 49% support from likely voters in the state versus Biden’s 47%, a separation that falls within the poll’s margin of error. And 3% were undecided.

Among the likely Trump and Biden voters, only 4% said they may change their minds. About 71% of Trump voters and 70% of Biden voters reported they were “extremely excited” to vote for president.

“Our poll results show that there are few undecided voters and few voters who are willing to change their mind, whether they are currently Biden or Trump supporters,” said Peter Francia, director of the Center for Survey Research.

“This suggests that campaign efforts to persuade voters is unlikely to make a significant difference. Instead, the outcome of the Trump-Biden contest in North Carolina will hinge on which party – Democrats or Republicans – do a better job of turning out their supporters to vote.”

Trump won North Carolina in 2016 by four points, and RealClearPolitics has averaged all of his poll numbers to a one-point advantage in the Tar Heel state.

For the poll, East Carolina University surveyed 1,101 likely voters from Aug. 29-30. The poll has a margin of error of 3.4 percentage points.

