(LIVESCIENCE) — What happens when you train a neural network using the King James Bible? You get “AI Jesus” — artificial intelligence (AI) that expounds on topics as Jesus from the King James edition of the New Testament might have done.
Well, almost.
The voice of this so-called AI clone of Jesus comes from one source of data — the Bible — “and nothing else,” said AI Jesus programmer George Davila Durendal. As a developer of AI algorithms and CEO of Saviors Artificial Intelligence, Durendal trains neural networks to detect guns in security camera footage in order to prevent mass shootings.