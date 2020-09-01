http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/y13oAeL2j-k/

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D), known for frequently criticizing Americans who refuse to “mask up”, was spotted without a mask in public.

A photo is circulating on social media, showing Cuomo outside and walking a dog without a mask.

“Found this picture of someone without a mask on the internet today,” Fox News meteorologist Janice Dean wrote. Dean has been a sharp critic of the governor over his administration’s March 25 order requiring recovering patients to be placed in nursing homes.

She lost both of her in-laws, who were in elderly care facilities, to the Chinese coronavirus in Cuomo’s New York.

Found this picture of someone without a mask on the internet today. https://t.co/NlmjKCY9kC pic.twitter.com/mWubulugQB — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) August 31, 2020

As dozens of pictures have shown, Governor Cuomo doesn’t wear a mask in public: pic.twitter.com/G1HkwJak8x — MARK SIMONE (@MarkSimoneNY) August 31, 2020

Well, Grandma Slayer is out and about without his mask. Wonder if he had his nipple rings in… pic.twitter.com/BaEsMasMGG — DeAnna Lorraine 🇺🇸 (@DeAnna4Congress) August 31, 2020

Cuomo has been one of the most outspoken politicians during the coronavirus pandemic, loudly voicing his position on the importance of wearing a mask. In June, Cuomo urged Trump to sign an executive order “directing everyone to wear a mask” and begged the president to “lead by example.” The following month, speaking to MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace, Cuomo cited studies that suggest thousands could die due to the lack of a nationwide mask mandate. Cuomo said:

Nicolle, that we’re still talking about masks is indefensible. You have the IHME projection model, which is the model that the White House follows. It’s funded by Gates. They say 40,000 more Americans will die because we didn’t have a mask policy. Forty thousand people will die because we didn’t have a mask policy? Every health expert says it. Every federal health expert says it. The CDC says it. The NIH says it. That we’re allowing politics to allow Americans to die is a level of dysfunction that we haven’t seen in this country before.

There should be a national mask mandate. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) July 23, 2020

In July, the New York governor introduced “Mask Up America,” a pro-masking campaign featuring several celebrities speaking on the importance of wearing a mask:

Wearing a mask is about respect. We launched a national campaign to encourage every American to wear a mask. Stop the Spread. Save Lives.#MaskUpAmericapic.twitter.com/lLi7oE03mt — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) July 16, 2020

“We can only beat this virus if we are united as one, not divided by ideology or politics,” Cuomo said in a statement detailing the campaign.

“In that spirit, we worked with the best and most creative team to deliver this vital message in multiple ways and in different voices – I wear a mask to protect you and you wear a mask to protect me,” he said. “It is as simple as that. Mask Up America.”

The governor has remained consistent in his call for others to wear a mask, writing on Monday, “Wear a mask. Stop the spread. Protect yourself”:

Wear a mask. Stop the spread. Protect yourself. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) August 31, 2020

This is not the first time Cuomo has been spotted without a mask since the start of the pandemic. In July, the New York governor failed to wear a mask during a visit to Georgia. Photos showed Cuomo in close proximity to others without a face covering:

Mr. wear your mask not wearing a mask in Georgia. pic.twitter.com/MGPS0ucQNf — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) July 23, 2020

Despite that, Cuomo has been consistent in instructing others to wear masks, as his own Twitter feed shows:

Wearing a mask is about respect. It shows you stand up when it counts. It shows you have joined the battle. It shows you care about your country. I can’t think of a more patriotic thing. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) July 3, 2020

This July 4th remember — real patriots wear masks.#NewYorkTough pic.twitter.com/PfiKNnz3YQ — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) July 4, 2020

One is a mask. The other is a chin guard. No one told you to wear a chin guard. Wear a mask. pic.twitter.com/5zrpkzY9KR — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) July 12, 2020

Even kids get it. Wear a mask. pic.twitter.com/bFzjC5fJn7 — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) July 10, 2020

Infection rates are alarmingly rising among 20 somethings in NY. You can get and spread COVID. Wear a mask. Get tested. pic.twitter.com/BBG2IskoAI — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) July 14, 2020

Happy Saturday to everyone wearing a mask. pic.twitter.com/SWTfADtViz — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) July 25, 2020

Fact check: Masks don’t suffocate you. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) August 10, 2020

Masks work. Pass it on. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) August 23, 2020

New Yorkers went through hell and some people are acting like it never happened. Wear a mask! — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) August 4, 2020

Wearing a mask isn’t about politics. Wearing a mask is about public health. Mask Up. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) August 21, 2020

Wear a mask. The right way. Sometimes three inches makes all the difference. pic.twitter.com/EZRGJUzd9z — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) August 12, 2020

It remains unclear why Cuomo was not following his own instructions and wearing a mask in public.

